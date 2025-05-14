Opt For These Cooking Oils To Reduce Your Risk Of Fatty Liver Disease

Using certain cooking oils can be beneficial for health, especially when chosen wisely and used in moderation. Some oils are rich in healthy fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, as well as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that support liver health and overall metabolism. For people at risk of or managing fatty liver disease, these oils can help reduce liver fat accumulation, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, key contributors to liver damage. Keep reading as we share a list of cooking oils you can add to your diet to reduce risk of fatty liver disease.

Cooking oils that can the reduce risk of fatty liver disease

1. Olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants like polyphenols. Research shows it helps lower liver enzyme levels and reduce fat buildup in the liver. It also improves insulin sensitivity and reduces oxidative stress, making it one of the best oils for liver health. Use it for salad dressings or low-heat cooking.

2. Avocado oil

Similar in profile to olive oil, avocado oil contains high levels of monounsaturated fats and vitamin E. It supports liver detoxification and helps reduce inflammation. Its high smoke point makes it ideal for sautéing and grilling while preserving its health benefits.

3. Flaxseed oil

Flaxseed oil is a rich source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids (ALA), which have been shown to reduce liver fat and inflammation. Though it shouldn't be heated, it's great for drizzling on salads or blending into smoothies to support fatty acid balance and liver repair.

4. Walnut oil

Walnut oil is packed with omega-3s and polyphenols that improve fat metabolism and help protect liver cells. It's linked to lower triglyceride levels and reduced fatty liver progression. Use it raw in salad dressings or cold dishes to get the full benefits.

5. Sesame oil

Especially cold-pressed sesame oil contains lignans and antioxidants that may help regulate liver enzymes and reduce inflammation. It also has a balance of mono- and polyunsaturated fats, contributing to better lipid metabolism.

6. Canola oil

Canola oil has a low saturated fat content and a favourable omega-6 to omega-3 ratio. It can support heart and liver health when used in moderation. Choose non-GMO or cold-pressed varieties when possible, and use it for everyday cooking like stir-frying and baking.

7. Hemp seed oil

This oil offers an ideal omega-6 to omega-3 ratio and is rich in essential fatty acids. It has anti-inflammatory properties and supports cell membrane health, which can protect liver tissues. Since it is heat-sensitive, use it only in raw dishes or post-cooking.

8. Coconut oil

Although it contains saturated fat, the medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) in virgin coconut oil may help reduce liver fat accumulation when used sparingly. It's metabolised differently than other fats and can provide quick energy without storing as fat in the liver. However, moderation is key, as too much saturated fat can still be harmful.

However, it's important to avoid oils high in saturated fats, trans fats, or those overly refined, as these can worsen liver health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.