This Is Undoubtedly The Best And Worst Cooking Oil For Your Health: Tells Our Expert Nutritionist

The oil which goes into cooking should be healthy for the human body.

Highlights Cooking oil is used in almost every dish Ghee has now recognized as super fat Reheated fat should also be avoided

Cooking oil is used in almost every dish. It is used while baking, drizzling, as a topping and sauteing. Therefore, it becomes very important to choose the oil carefully. The oil which goes into cooking should be healthy for the human body. However, now a days there are many cooking oil available in the market like olive oil, avocado oil, peanut oil, soyabean oil, nut oil, hempseed oil, coconut oil and many more. According to the Delhi-based nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, " All fats and oils essential contain equal number of calories. However, all fats and oils are not created equally. They all vary in their fatty acids composition which makes them healthy and unhealthy."

Also read: Expert Advice: Weight Loss Isn't The Only One; Coconut Oil Is A Powerhouse Of Health Benefits

Have a look at some of the healthy fats and oils:

1. Ghee:

The nutritionist further goes on to talk about the healthy fats and oil. "Ghee is now recognized as super fat. It comprises of short-chain fatty acids. These are preferentially used by the body. It helps to reduce glycemic index, obesity, insulin resistance, PCOD and diabetes. It is rich in antioxidants and has a high smoking point. Also, ghee is not recognized as a heart-friendly. It has ;long been demonized as unhealthy for the heart but that is not the case now."

Ghee is now recognized as super fat.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Mustard oil:

"Mustard oil mainly consists of monounsaturated fatty acids. It helps to lower the LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. It improves good cholesterol which is HDL. It is anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, has high smoking point, aids in digestion and is suitable for frying, adds nutritionist Pooja Malhotra.

3. Olive oil:

She continues to say, "The much celebrated olive oil is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids and is quite healthy. But it is not a local food for Indians. It's a local food for Mediterranean population. Importing it to India only increases the carbon footprint."

Also read: Are All Olive Oils Healthy? Not Really! Know Which Is The Healthiest Olive Oil For Cooking

4. Vegetable oil"

"We have a variety of healthy vegetable oil, so depending upon which part or region you belong to you can select your vegetable oil." So if anywhere you are near the coastline you can choose coconut oil. It is a healthy option and contains medium chain triglycerides which are used as a fuel, supports thyroid function, reduces glycemic index of meals and is also safe for diabetics," added the nutritionist.

5. Rice brain oil:

According to the nutritionist, "It is also quite healthy as it contains monounsaturated fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids. It also contains some important antioxidants so rice brain oil is also a good choice."

The unhealthiest of all fats is trans fats.

Photo Credit: iStock

When asked about the unhealthy oils and fat the nutritionist Pooja Malhotra said, "The unhealthiest of all fats is trans fats. Trans fats are produced when the liquid vegetable oils are hydrogenated and it solidifies so it is very cheap form of solid fat. It is used in bakeries and confectioneries. Trans fat is really the unhealthiest type. It's toxic and carcinogenic and must be avoided. Trans fats include Vanaspati; which is the local Dalda variety."

Further she went on to say, "Fats which are high in saturated fatty acids content are also unhealthy. These foods include read meats, salted butter and processed food items which contain saturated fats and trans fats like bakery items, microwavable popcorn, cream crackers and cookies are all high in unhealthy type of fat. These foods must be avoid and healthy oil must be used in cooking.

Also read: Try These Healthy Substitutes To Vegetable Oil Without Compromising On Taste

However, Pooja Malhotra said, "Fat should not be eliminated from the diet as they perform the vital functions. However, one should choose the type of fat wisely in their diet and should be eaten in moderation. Hidden sources of healthy fats include almonds, walnuts, pistachios, fatty fish and healthy seeds like flax seeds, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds."

To conclude the nutritionist advised, "Reheated fat should also be avoided. It is very unhealthy. When you buy street food like cutlets, fritters or samosa you will realize that they continue to use the same oil for day. The fat gets broken down because it reaches its smoke pint. It converts into trans fat which is toxic. So if you want to fried food items, try frying at home and in moderation. Also, you can discard the oil once its fried."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.