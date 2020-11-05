Weight Loss: This Is How You Should Plan Your Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner, If You Don't Want To Gain Weight

Weight loss: Consuming healthy snacks to avoid unnecessary weight gain

Weight loss: Have you often wondered how to make the right diet choice for yourself? Well, you're not alone. Many people struggle with having a control on their diet. Following fad diets in the name of weight loss results in increased cravings and uncontrollable binge eating. Believe it or not, eating healthy consistently is no rocket science. All you need is a little discipline and motivation, and you can eat all of your favourite comfort foods, without worrying about weight gain or any other health concerns.

Eating healthy: Tips on how you can plan your meals

The key is to not restrict or starve yourself of food, ever. Your diet should include all food groups: protein, fats and carbs, in balanced proportions. If you want to lose weight, eating small and frequent meals can be helpful.

Nutritonist Nmami Agarwal recently took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse of what her daily meals look like. She also explains just how one can proportionate their meals in order to get adequate nutrition from food, while also satisfying their taste buds and cravings.

1. Breakfast: According to Agarwal, it is important to have a power-packed breakfast. It should contain complex carbs and good quality protein. In her Insta post, the Delhi-based nutritionist can be seen eating dosa with sambhar and coconut chutney for breakfast. Now this is a delicious combination which is not just delicious but super nutritious as well!

Consume hot, healthy and homemade breakfast every day

2. Lunch: Having a wholesome lunch is important for your physical and mental health. "It keeps your brain functioning efficiently," says Agarwal. A wholesome lunch is one which includes five groups with a balance of macros and micros: carbs, fats, proteins, vitamins and minerals. Agarwal's lunch includes dal, two varieties of sabzis, a serving of salad, roti and rice. You can have roti and rice together, if you have the appetite for it, or you can choose to have only one of them in one particular meal.

3. Snack smartly: Now this is one of the most important tip for your health and weight. How you snack actually determines your weight loss goals too. Some healthy snacking options are: ghee roasted makhanas, nuts and seeds trail mix, roasted black chana, puffed rice, etc are healthy snacks that you can have guilt-free.

4. Eat light and early dinners: Having early and light dinners can be helpful for weight loss and also for having a good night's sleep. Agarwal suggests that there should be a gap of three hours between dinner and bedtime, in order to "allow your body to gather enough energy to digest & assimilate nutrients properly without leading to indigestion or bloating".

All of these tips can be effective and useful for planning your daily meals. And with some discipline, the goal of eating healthy, sustainably, can be achieved without being too hard on yourself!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life).

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.