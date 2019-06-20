Weight Loss: Get Weekend Ready With This 5 Exercise Full Body Routine- Watch Full Video Here

Weight loss: All you need is a pair of dumbbells and a step for this full body workout

Well, well, well. Weekend is right around the corner and we bet you have some exciting plans waiting for you. But wait. Do they involve heavy drinking and constantly eating food outside? Then you must do some workout first! After all, no plans are really 'fun' if they is followed by guilt in the end. And why let fun come in between your weight loss goals? Brace yourselves as we are here with an amazing full body workout by none other than celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines. All you need for this workout are a step and a pair of dumbbells. You can do this workout at the comfort of your home. It is indeed the best way to get you pumped up for the weekend, and aid your weight loss goals.

Full-body workout by Kayla Itsines that can get you ready for the weekend

This workout can help in strengthening your core, while keeping your muscle engaged. In her post, Kayla writes that the exercises may "look simple", but they still need to be performed with the right technique else they may lead to an injury. "Whether you are a beginner or you have been training for a while, correct form is important for stability, safety and to help achieve the best result," she writes.

She gives the following tips for performing the full body workout safely

1. Goblet squat: You need to perform this one by holding a dumbbell. Kayla writes that you can think about sitting back into a chair and drive out of your heels as you stand up, for doing this exercise. You need to do 10 reps of this exercise.

2. Curl and press: Watch video shared above to see how the exercise is performed. As you press the dumbbells overhead, focus on tucking your hips under, says Kayla. This will help in keeping your core strong and protects your lower back. You need to do 10 reps of this exercise.

3. Step up: This is a simple exercise, but one which requires strength and stamina. To perform step ups, make sure you stand tall at the end of each rep. This will maximise the work done by your glutes. Do 12 reps of step ups in this full body workout.

4. Incline push-ups: While doing incline push-ups, make sure that your deep abdominal muscles. This will enable your torso to be in one straight line from your head to knees. Do 8 reps of incline push-ups.

5. Front and side raise: Do not shrug while doing this exercise. Avoid drawing your shoulders away from your ears for both the movements involved. Do 12 reps each of front and side raise.

Try doing 2 to 3 sets of this 5 exercise routine, with a 30 second rest in between each exercise. Happy fitness, everyone!

