Weight Loss: Get Your Summer Body Ready With These Low-Calorie Plant-Based Snacks That Are Easy To Prepare

Weight loss: Ghee-roasted makhanas make for a healthy low-calorie plant-based snack

Highlights Have a cup of fresh melons to snack in-between meals

They make for a healthy low-calorie snacking option

It is a good weight loss-friendly snacking option for vegans

Want to get ready for the summer? Look no further. We understand that it may have gotten slightly difficult to get ready with your summer body, after all the bingeing during the holidays and the just over winter season. Fret not as you can do a lot to get back to your summer body and shed a few calories. Regular exercise and a healthy diet are one of the first prerequisites for weight loss. Healthy snacking plays an equally important role. The key to losing weight is creating calorie deficit.

In this article, we are going to talk about a few healthy snacks that are also low in calories calories. Snacking in this way can be helpful towards your goal of creating a calorie deficit- without actually starving yourself.

Weight loss: Healthy plant-based snacks that are low in calories

If weight loss is your goal this summer, then here are a few snacking options that you should be banking on. What's better is that these snacks are all vegetarian and plant-based, thus making them perfect for people on a vegan diet as well.

1 cup ghee-roasted makhanas

Makhanas or fox nuts are immensely low in calories. They are also rich in protein and fibre, which simply makes it all the more perfect for your weight loss goals. Roast makhanas in bulk in ghee or roast it as it is if you want to further reduce the calories. Sprinkle some rock salt (which again is optional) and store it in an airtight glass jar. Munch on a cup of makhanas to satisfy your mid-meal hunger pangs.

Also read: Are You On A Vegan Diet? Up Your Intake Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids With These Tips

Handful nuts and seeds trail mix

You can simply never go wrong with nuts and seeds trail mix. What you have to be careful about, however, is the portion size. Have only a handful of nuts and seeds trail mix or even lesser, if it suits your appetite. They can satisfy your hunger and also keep you full for longer, as compared to most other ready-to-eat snacks.

Nuts and seeds trail mix make for quick and healthy snacking option

Photo Credit: iStock

1-2 homemade protein bars

Celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala shared the recipe of a plant-based protein bar that you can make at home. You need 1 cup peanut butter (make sure it is fresh, runny and unsalted); 1/2 cup maple syrup or jaggery syrup; 1 cup almond flour, 1/4 cup coconut flour (you can add more to get the desired consistency), 1 tsp vanilla essence a pinch of salt.

Mix all ingredients to create a smooth dough. Spread it evenly on butter paper. The thickness should be 1/2 an inch or 3/4 of an inch, depending on the size of the tray. Now take 90 gms of dark chocolate, add 2 tbsp of coconut oil and melt the chocolate. Add a thin layer of chocolate over the protein bar dough. Sprinkle a little pink salt or rock salt over it. Put the tray in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes. Now cut small blocks from the batter. You can store these homemade protein bars in an airtight glass jar. Have one protein bar every time you feel hungry or crave something sweet.

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: What Is The Best Time To Eat A Cheat Meal?

1 cup of fresh melon

Summer is the season of melons, and a variety of them. Buy fresh melons every week and have a cup of them every time you feel like snacking in between your meals. They are rich in fibre, several beneficial vitamins and minerals, and are definitely low in calories.

2 tbsp of hummus with cucumber

Hummus is a delicious dip made with chickpeas- a protein and fibre rich legume. Prepare hummus at home with some tahini and olive oil and store it in a jar. Munch on it with a cucumber and it will make for an easy-to-make snack under 100 calories.

Try these snacks and let us know how they helped you with a calorie deficit, in the comments below. Make sure that you don't starve yourself and feed your body with good nutrition when needed.

Also read: Get Summer Ready With These Desi Superfoods: Bael, Gulkand, Jowar And More; We'll Tell You How

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.