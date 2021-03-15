Weight Loss Tips: What Is The Best Time To Eat A Cheat Meal?

Weight loss: Having a cheat meal can replenish your glycogen stores

Highlights Weight loss: It is fine to have a cheat meal every once in a while

It can help in satisfying your cravings and can make you feel calmer

Cheat meals can motivate you to continue eating healthy

Weight loss: A cheat meal, every once in a while, becomes necessary to simply satisfy your cravings. It brings a sense of happiness in terms of getting to eat your favourite foods and also motivates you to continue eating healthy. And while there's no harm in eating a cheat meal every once in a while, taking into consideration what time you have it, can be a smart strategy. Talking about the best or the most effective time to have a cheat meal is celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija on Instagram.

What is the best time to eat a cheat meal?

According to the Mumbai-based nutritionist, it is better to eat a cheat meal in morning as compared to evening. Chronobiology is known as the science of arranging events in order of occurrence in time. "The body can burn twice as many calories in morning as it can in evening. This is known as the power of chronobiology," says Makhija.

Also read: Cheat Meals: Our Expert Decodes Do's And Don'ts To Follow When Having A Cheat Meal

When you eat a meal like pancakes for breakfast, your blood glucose levels will shoot up twice as much if you have it in evening. "This is also what brings the breakfast debate to a full circle. It is better to always have your breakfast rather than skip it, especially if you are following a time-restricted eating," she recommends.

Thus, when you are trying to lose weight, what you eat definitely matters. But also what matters is what time you eat your food, especially when you're having a cheat meal or a calorie-dense meal.

Remember that even if you're having a cheat meal, it is important that you practice portion control-which is the key to managing your daily calorie intake. Along with satisfying your cravings and making you feel calmer, cheat meals can also help in resetting hormones that are responsible for regulating metabolism and insulin. They can replenish your glycogen stores, thus making you feel more energetic. This also improves calorie burning and fat burning mechanisms.

Also read: Want To Make Progress Quickly? Here's What You Should Do

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.