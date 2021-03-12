Weight Loss: Want To Make Progress Quickly? Here's What You Should Do

Weight loss: It is important to learn the basics of exercise

Weight loss: Form is the foundation of exercise. No matter how much you're exercising, if you're not getting the technique right, then the entire effort put in your workout can go waste. Stressing more on the importance of getting the form right when exercising, is fitness trainer and Sweat co-founder Kayla Itsines. She recently took to Instagram to share how to get the form right of some of the most common exercises in her very popular fitness program- BBG. Keep reading to know what she suggests to get your form right.

Weight loss: Why it is important to exercise with the right technique

Learning the correct technique of exercise is essential to achieve goals like weight loss, muscle build-up and getting toned and fit body. Not only can it help you achieve your goals on time, it can also help you be independent in exercising (without a trainer).

"When learning any exercise it's so important that you learn the basics. Believe me ladies, it's better to take your time to learn how to do an exercise properly rather than rushing into it and doing it incorrectly," writes Itsines in the caption of her post.

She goes on to add that doing the exercise with the correct form can help in engaging the right muscles, which in turn helps you make progress quickly and also reduces the risk of injury.

In the video, she explains the form of the below three exercises:

Jump squat

Commando

Beng-leg jackknife

These are some of the most common exercises in her BBG programs, says Itsines. Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done and make sure you get the form right. Perform the exercises in front of the mirror, to get better results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.