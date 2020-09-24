Weight Loss: Exercise At This Time Of The Day For Best Results

Exercising regularly is an important part of good health and fitness

Highlights The body's ability to perform is at its peak in the afternoon

Exercising in morning can improve metabolism

Morning workout can make you feel energised through the day

Weight loss: At what time do your exercise? Morning or evening, there are often particular time of the day when some people enjoy exercising more. For some, waking up in the morning is a task in the first place. Others don't feel energised enough to do an efficient workout in morning. There are also people who find exercising in the morning calming and stress-relieving, and an effective and healthy way to start their day. In this article, we are going to talk about what is the right time to exercise and if there's any time in which exercise yields better results.

Morning or evening: What is the right time to exercise for weight loss and other benefits?

Exercising in morning

Ideally, there are multiple pros to working out in the morning. Starting your day early in the morning adds extra hours to your day. You get done with your workout even before the day starts. It enables you to start your day with a dose of endorphins, less stress and a calm mind.

A study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise found out that women who walked briskly for 45 minutes in the morning were less-distracted by delicious-looking food photos, as compared to when they didn't exercise at all. It also helped them be physically active through the day.

Exercising in the morning can improve metabolism, which means that you will continue to burn calories throughout the day. Also, it has been found that exercising in the morning can help you sleep better, as compared to exercising in evening or anywhere close to bed time.

Exercising in morning can help you sleep well at night

Exercising in evening

The body's ability to perform is at its peak in the afternoon, reports healthline.com. From 2 pm to 6 pm, the body temperature is at its highest. As the body temperature increases, it optimises your muscle function and strength. This means that your body is most prepared to exercise at this time, making it an effective time of the day to workout.

Your heart rate and blood pressure are also at its lowest during late afternoon and evening, and this reduces your chance of injury and can also improve exercise performance.

However, it is not advised to workout too close to bedtime as it may make it difficult to get good sleep.

All in all, no matter what time you exercise, the fact that you exercise regularly, is what matters the most. The benefits of working out regularly are unprecedented. From less stress to better body mobility, agility, fitness and flexibility, it helps in multiple ways. Regular exercise is the key to losing weight and being disease-free.

