Weight Loss: Work A Little Extra On Your Abs With This Challenging No-Equipment Workout

Flat abs... we bet that this is one of the many New Year Resolutions that you have pledged to keep this year. And for good reason that too... it isn't easy to get flat abs. One needs to be on a constant haul of strict diet and fitness regime to burn belly fat or achieve their desired kind of abs. It is important to get rid of belly fat to not just look better in appearance, but also to reduce the risk of diseases like obesity, diabetes and thyroid to name a few.

So if getting flatter from the abs area is your fitness goal for 2021, then here's a perfect workout for you. Shared by Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines on her Instagram recently, this workout can put an extra effort and challenge to your abs. What's more, it can help in improving your core strength too.

Working on your core strength is important for your overall fitness, says Itsines in the caption of her post. "Ladies, did you know that core strength is crucial for your overall fitness, and it helps to improve balance and stability? Fortunately, this doesn't mean that you have to do hundreds of sit ups each day!" she writes.

Core muscles are the ones that are located deep within your trunk. They include traverse abdominis, which are the muscles located on each side of the naval, internal and external obliques, which extend diagonally from ribs to the pelvis.

Itsines says that most people think that core muscles means abs only. A strong core is much more than having toned abs or six pack abs, asserts. In the workout below, she has created exercises which can challenge some of your deeper ab muscles. They are a part of her zero equipment program, which includes exercises that can be done anytime, anywhere without any heft gym equipment.

Here are the six exercises included in this workout:

Half burpees - 16 reps

Straight Leg Raise & Hip Lift - 12 reps

Hover to Plank - 8 reps

Squat & Oblique Crunch - 20 reps

Pop Squat & Twist - 10 reps

Lateral Shoot Through - 12 reps

Watch the video below to carefully see how each exercise is done. You need to do two laps of this routine. Regular practice of this workout can definitely help you have flatter and more toned abs, along with a stronger core.

Let's do this!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.