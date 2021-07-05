Want To Lose Belly Fat? Malaika Arora Performs This Yoga Asana That Might Help

Weight loss: Regular exercise and healthy diet can help reduce belly fat in a sustainable manner

Highlights Belly fat can increase the risk of several diseases

Add more fibre to your diet to beat hunger pangs

Do not forget to drink adequate amount of water to reduce belly fat

Malaika Arora and fitness go hand in hand. The actress has been a huge advocate of yoga and healthy food. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a video of herself performing a yoga exercise that will help reduce belly fat. The clip shows the actress following the instructions of her mentor. Malaika can be seen in blue activewear, carrying out the workout effortlessly. Here Malaika is seen performing the Eka Pada Adho Mukha Svanasana. She stays in that pose for a few seconds and then brings her leg close to the chest. The fitness trainer can be heard asking to make sure that her body is in a plank position when she is bringing her left leg close to the chest. The two repeat the particular poster five times. Reducing belly fat can be a daunting task if it's not kept in check with a proper routine. However, Malaika's flawless exercising is enough to cheer up any fitness enthusiast.

Along with exercising, you can also follow simple tricks and tips to reduce belly fat. The inclusion of fibre-rich food is one of the best ways to start with this journey. It is essential to fill our diet chart with whole grains, fruits, veggies, berries. At the same time, avoiding artificial sugar and cutting down on white rice and desserts can add to the progress. Having small meals throughout the day is another way to go about hitting the goal. One cannot emphasize enough the advantage of drinking water. Out of many reasons, hydrating also plays an important role in belly fat reduction.

Another binding rule for those serious about shedding the extra belly fat is limited consumption of alcohol. It directly affects the functioning of the liver as it burns alcohol and not fat. The consumption of alcohol also affects hormones.

The process of losing extra belly fat is slow and steady. However, with the right kind of exercise, diet and a bit of patience, you can hit the bull's eye sooner.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.