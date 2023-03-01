Weight Loss: 7 Tips That Will Help You Practice Mindful Eating

Mindful eating can help you lose weight

We all know that it's quite hard not take a bite of a scrumptious burger when it is offered to you. In such cases, we sometimes tend to lose our control and wolf down excessive amounts of food. The tempting dishes make us want to eat more and more even when our belly gets full and we don't require any more food. This is called mindless eating when you are not really paying attention to what you are consuming and just chewing mindlessly. Doing this over a long period of time can have adverse impact on your health. Hence, it is crucial to begin mindful eating to get healthier.

So, if you are puzzled about how to practice mindful eating, then nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some much-needed tips.

7 tips for mindful eating

1. Do not hurry

The nutritionist says that you must not hurry while eating your meal and take things slow. This will ensure that you focus on what you are eating rather than just gulping down food.

2. Chew properly

Our parents often tell us to focus on chewing and grind the food properly before swallowing it. Chewing properly is another important part of mindful eating and the nutritionist advises that you must start focussing on it.

3. Put down the phone

Scrolling social media pages endlessly while eating is the new normal. But, if you want to eat mindfully then switch off your TV and keep your phone down.

4. Eating in silence

Rather than talking and having debates at the dinner table, consider eating in a room in silence. You can also choose to sit in the open where there isn't much noise.

5. Think about how the food makes you feel

Every food has a different texture, taste, and consistency. So, when you eat a spoonful of something, try to focus on what feelings that food is evoking.

6. Stop eating when its time

No matter how delicious the food is, you are not supposed to eat once your belly is full. Overeating is associated with many health problems and you should avoid doing that.

7. Why are you eating?

It is important to ask yourself if you are truly hungry or just eating because the food is tasty. Also, ponder upon the choices you make when it comes to food and check if it's nutritious or not.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.