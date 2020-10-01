Weight Loss: 5 Things You Need To Do Every Day, If You Want To Shed Extra Kilos

Weight loss: Eat healthy, home-cooked meals at all times

There are a few things that you need to do on a daily basis, if you want to lose weight quickly and effectively. From exercising regularly to eating a healthy diet, sleeping well, taking less, avoiding sugar and practicing portion control, there are a few things that you need to do daily for quick and consistent weight loss. The amount of water that you drink in a day is also important to shed some extra kilos. In this article, we are going to talk about a few steps that you need to take on a daily basis for effective and consistent weight loss.

Things you need to do daily for losing weight

An overall improvement of lifestyle is needed for shedding kilos in a healthy manner. Know that you need to restrict your calorie intake, but not follow calorie-restrictive diet either. A more sustainable approach to weight loss is needed if you are seeking consistency.

1. Eat home-cooked, nutritious food at all times

Consider every meal as an opportunity to nourish yourself. Eat home-cooked food prepared with natural ingredients. Use fresh vegetables and fruits. Avoid processed, packaged and junk food as much as possible. Use healthy cooking oils for your meals like coconut oil, mustard oil, olive oil or ghee. Whenever you feel like craving junk food or your favourite comfort food, cook it at home rather than ordering it or eating it from restaurants.

2. Practice portion control, no matter what you're eating

Even if you are eating desserts, do watch the portion size. Opt for one small size of a cake or half a cup cake. Satiate your cravings but be smart in its approach. When you are eating your meals, eat slowly, chew your food properly, begin with serving half the amount of food you would usually eat. If you feel hungry, then take half the amount of food you still want, and eat it slowly.

3. Exercise and be physically active

Exercising for one hour in a day is not going to give good weight loss results, unless you are being physically active throughout the day. Try to complete 10,000 steps in a day, over and above your exercise routine. Do not overexert and give your body the time to rest and recover as well.

4. Do not take stress

Weight loss is going to be slower, and much less effective if you are stressed. Stress can increase production of cortisol. High levels of cortisol can lead to weight gain. Meditation, exercise, listening to music, consuming a balanced diet and sleeping well can help in regularising production of cortisol, and reduce stress.

5. Sleep well

Sleeping well is not just important for weight loss, but also for a healthy immunity. If you are not sleeping well, it can make you feel tired and fatigued all day. One also tends to experience cravings more often on the day after they haven't slept well the previous night. Focus on getting good quality sleep for six to eight hours every night, and work towards if you are unable to do so.

Weight loss can be easier said than done. It definitely doesn't come easy if you don't have the dedication, motivation and discipline to follow a healthy lifestyle.

