Vitamin D Toxicity: 5 Possible Side Effects Of Too Much Vitamin D

Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin is important to your health in multiple ways. It is extremely important for your bones and teeth. This vitamin is responsible for the absorption of calcium consumed from the diet which plays a vital role in the formation and growth of bones and teeth. Studies have also highlighted that vitamin D can help in fighting against disease. It is also helpful in controlling the symptoms of depression. Sunlight is one of the best source of vitamin D. Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight.

But too much exposure to sunlight is harmful to your health in several other ways. Many have switched to supplements to receive optimum levels of vitamin D. There has been much emphasis on the benefits of vitamin D in the past, but an excess of this vitamin is also linked with several side effects. Here are some of the side effects one may experience after the consumption of too much vitamin D.

Side effects of consuming too much vitamin D

It may take longer to show the symptoms of vitamin D toxicity which makes it difficult to detect it on time.

1. Hypercalcemia

It is the most significant side effect linked to vitamin D toxicity. Hypercalcemia is an excess of calcium in the blood. The higher the levels of vitamin D, the higher are the levels of calcium in the body. Having too much calcium can lead to several side effects like loss of appetite, constipation, nausea, high blood pressure and more.

2. Harmful to kidneys

Too much vitamin D can increase the risk of kidney diseases, suggests studies. People with pre-existing kidney diseases should consult a doctor before adding vitamin D supplements to your diet.

3. May lead to digestive issues

Increased levels of vitamin D and calcium in the body can contribute to several digestive issues like stomach pain, constipation and diarrhea. These can be the sign of other health issues as well, therefore it is important to inform your doctor if you are taking any supplements.

4. Bone loss

The role of vitamin D for bone health is quite well-known. But too much of this vitamin can affect your bones negatively. To keep your bones in optimum health, consume calcium and vitamin D in the prescribed quantity.

5. Nausea, vomiting and poor appetite

Excessive calcium in the body leads to nausea, vomiting, and poor appetite. Studies have also highlighted these side effects of too much calcium in the body.

You should consult an expert before adding vitamin D to your daily diet. You doctor will prescribe you the right amlout according to your age, gender and pre-existing medical conditions

