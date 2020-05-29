Vitamin D Deficiency: Know The Signs And Symptoms And Why The Sunshine Vitamin Is Important For You

Vitamin D deficiency can cause weak bones and muscle pain

Vitamin D deficiency is quite common. As many as one billion people across the world have low levels of the sunshine vitamin in their blood. Vitamin D is an important nutrient for the body. It required for absorbing calcium and helps in building bones. The vitamin is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight.

Vitamin D deficiency: Know the signs and symptoms

1. Falling sick too often

Building a strong immunity is an important role played by Vitamin D. A strong immunity enables you to fight off illness causing bacteria and viruses. Vitamin D directly interacts which cells that fight infection and thus if you fall sick too often, it could be a sign of Vitamin D deficiency.

2. Bone and back pain

Vitamin D helps in improving absorption of calcium. If you experience bone or back pain regularly, then it could be a sign of Vitamin D deficiency. Studies have also found a link between deficiency of the sunshine vitamin and chronic back pain.

3. Slow healing of wounds

Studies have found that Vitamin D increases production of compounds which are crucial for forming new skin that is a part of the wound-healing process. Slow healing of wounds after an injury or surgery could be indicative of low levels of Vitamin D.

4. Bone loss

Calcium absorption and bone metabolism are two of the most important functions of Vitamin D. According to healthline.com, people who are diagnosed with bone loss in old age may be deficient in Vitamin D, along with loss of calcium and other minerals.

5. Muscle pain

One of the many causes of Vitamin D deficiency could be muscle pain. The receptor of Vitamin D is present in nerve cells known as nociceptors. These nerve cells sense pain.

6. Tiredness

Excessive tiredness and fatigue, despite living a healthy lifestyle and sleeping well, could be a sign of Vitamin D deficiency.

7. Depression

Deficiency of Vitamin D could be linked to depression, especially in older adults. Some studies have found that taking supplements can improve mood and reduce feelings of depression.

8. Hair loss

Severe hair loss is surely associated with a nutrition deficiency, including low levels of Vitamin D. Female pattern hair loss female-pattern hair loss or alopecia areata could be linked to deficiency of Vitamin D.

What can you do about Vitamin D deficiency?

In prescribed amounts, taking Vitamin D supplements can help in meeting deficiency of Vitamin D. Spending five to 10 minutes under the sun every day can also be beneficial, as the body synthesises Vitamin D in the presence of sunlight.

Following are some food sources of Vitamin D that you can include in your diet:

Fatty fish

Cheese

Egg yolks

Mushrooms

Milk

Cottage cheese

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.