Can Vitamin D Help Fight Acne? Let's Find Out And Know The Best Sources Of Vitamin D

Vitamin D has anti-bacterial properties which can prevent acne

Highlights Vitamin D can help boost bone health

Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency can result in early signs of ageing

Vitamin D is essential for your health in various ways. This vitamin is mainly responsible for healthy bones and teeth as it helps in the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. Vita min D is also good for your immunity and can help fight diseases. Vitamin D is also good for your mental health. According to studies, the optimum intake of vitamin D can help reduce the symptoms of depression. Vitamin D levels can also affect your skin health. You may notice several symptoms of vitamin D deficiency on your skin like dry skin, skin rashes, acne or signs of ageing. Acne is a common skin problem. There is a link between vitamin D levels and acne. Can vitamin D help prevent acne? Let's find out.

Can vitamin D help fight acne?

Vitamin D has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which are beneficial for your skin. Anti-bacterial properties of vitamin D can help fight bacteria that are causing acne. Acne also leads to inflammation which can be controlled with vitamin D. Several factors can contribute to acne and many can make it worse. Vitamin D deficiency is also linked with acne.

Vitamin D deficiency can lead to dry skin

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency; Best Sources Of Vitamin D Other Than Sunlight

Sources of vitamin D

Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. To receive vitamin D from sunlight you can sit under the sun for 10-15 minutes. Do not expose yourself to the heat for longer.

Vitamin D sources: Several foods are rich in vitamin D

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Is Dry Skin A Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency? Know How It Can Affect Your Skin

Several foods are also rich in vitamin D which may are not aware of. Some food sources of vitamin D may include- egg yolks, mushroom, salmon, cow milk, soy milk, cereal, oatmeal, orange juice and cod liver oil.

Also read: These Are The Signs Of Vitamin D Deficiency Visible On Your Skin; Know Symptoms And Food Sources

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.