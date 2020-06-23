Vitamin D Deficiency: Here's How You Can Maintain Vitamin D Levels At Home

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin which is synthesised in the body in the presence of sunlight. It is difficult to get sufficient Vitamin D from diet alone. This and insufficient exposure to sunlight are the most common reasons for Vitamin D deficiency. Other risk factors contributing to Vitamin D deficiency are obesity, being overweight and staying indoors. A weak immunity, getting sick or infected too often, bone and back pain, impaired wound healing, bone loss, hair loss, muscle pain and depression are indicative of deficiency of Vitamin D.

How to get sufficient Vitamin D?

Deficiency of Vitamin D is quite common and yet many people are unaware of it. This is mostly because of the subtle symptoms, which one often confuses to be because of other causes. A simple blood test can help in identifying if your Vitamin D levels are optimum or not.

Ten to 15 minutes of exposure to the sun can help in getting some Vitamin D. Tuna, sardine, mackerel, salmon, egg yolks, shiitake mushrooms, curd, cottage cheese and milk are some of the food sources of this vitamin.

Dr Rommel Tickoo, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare says that since many people are vegetarians in India it may be difficult to get Vitamin D from diet. "Exposing your arms and legs to sunshine for at least 15 minutes, in the morning hours (around 10 am to 1 pm) can help you get Vitamin D. However, people mostly spend time indoors and hence it may be difficult to get it from sunlight too," he says.

Exposing your arms and legs to sunlight for at least 10 to 15 minutes in morning can give you Vitamin D

It is thus recommended to take supplements of Vitamin D to deal with Vitamin D deficiency and maintain its levels at home. "It is better to take Vitamin D syrup as compared to the tablets or capsules. Oral syrups have better absorption. Since Vitamin D is fat soluble and syrups are already mixed with fat, they are better to increase your intake. You can take it once a week for eight to 12 weeks, and then once a month. It is important that people take Vitamin D in prescribed doses as it is essential for a strong immunity, diabetes control, and metabolism," he tells DoctorNDTV.

Daily recommended intake of Vitamin D is 400-800 IU/day. Remember, too much of Vitamin D is not good for you. It can lead to toxicity. The vitamin is stored in body fat and is released slowly in the blood stream. Thus, effects of toxicity caused by too much Vitamin D may last for several months even after you stop taking supplements.

Dr Tickoo adds that a healthy individual must avoid getting Vitamin D shots or injections. "It can lead to medical complications. Shots of Vitamin D are to be taken yearly, only by people undergoing surgery or those who have absorption issues or those who are bedridden. Unnecessarily taking Vitamin D shots can lead to an overdose or toxicity. This can damage your kidney and increase calcium levels," he asserts.

