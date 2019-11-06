Is There A Relation Between Vitamin D Deficiency And Depression? Know All Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency: Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D

Vitamin D is essential for the human body in a certain quantity. There are many health benefits associated with the consumption of enough amount of vitamin D. It is responsible for healthy bones as vitamin D helps in the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. It also supports the functioning of vitamin D. If you are not consuming vitamin D in the right quantity you may face many changes in your body. Vitamin D deficiency should not be ignored as it can affect your health in various ways majorly your bone health. There are some signs of vitamin D deficiency which can be noticed in your mood. Poor vitamin D levels are also associated with depression.

Can vitamin D deficiency affect your mood?

Vitamin D deficiency can affect your mood. Studies have also shown a link between depression and vitamin D deficiency. If you experience depressive mood vitamin D deficiency can be one possible reason. According to studies giving vitamin D supplements to those who are suffering from deficiency have shown improvement in mood.

Vitamin D: One may experience depression due to low vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D deficiency: What are the other symptoms?

There are many other symptoms one may experience due to low levels of vitamin D deficiency. Some signs and symptoms of vitamin D deficiency may include-

1. Poor immunity

You may fall sick very often if you have low levels of vitamin D. If you experience cold or flu very often then you may once check your vitamin D levels.

2. Poor bone health

Vitamin D responsible for absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. One may experience bone-related issues frequently due to vitamin D deficiency. It can cause back pain, increased risk of fracture and even higher risk of osteoporosis.

3. Hair fall

Vitamin D deficiency can cause hair fall as well. It may sound weird but there is a link between hair fall and vitamin D deficiency.

Vitamin D deficiency: Hair fall can happen due to low vitamin D levels in body

Other symptoms may include-

Constant tiredness

Muscle pain

Slow healing of wounds

What are the sources of vitamin D?

Vitamin D is commonly known as the sunshine vitamin as sunlight is the main source of vitamin D. Some foods are also rich in vitamin D. Food sources of vitamin D may include - soy milk, cereal, oatmeal, orange juice, egg yolks, mushroom, salmon, cow milk and cod liver oil.

