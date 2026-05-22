Virat Kohli Opens Up About 'Imposter Syndrome': Here's What It Means For Mental Health

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli recently opened up about struggling with "imposter syndrome," highlighting an issue that quietly impacts many high-achieving individuals, even when they appear successful. In an interaction during IPL 2026, Kohli spoke about phases where he questioned himself despite years of accomplishments at the highest level of cricket. Mental health experts say imposter syndrome is more common than many people realise and can affect students, professionals, athletes, artists, and even globally successful public figures. The condition involves persistent feelings of inadequacy and self-doubt despite clear evidence of competence and achievement. "Self-doubt and imposter syndrome are related, but clinically distinct. Self-doubt is a cognitive state involving uncertainty about one's abilities, judgement, or performance. It may be realistic, such as in unfamiliar or demanding situations where skills are still developing, or disproportionate, especially when shaped by anxiety, perfectionism, past criticism, or low self-esteem. Importantly, self-doubt is usually situational and responsive to feedback, experience, and reassurance. Imposter syndrome, however, is more persistent and identity-driven," says Dr. Roshni Sondhi Abbi, Clinical Psychologist at Adayu Hospital.

What Is Imposter Syndrome?

A 2019 research review published in Journal of General Internal Medicine, which analysed data on impostor syndrome collected between 1966 and 2018, found that anywhere from 9% to 82% of individuals reported experiencing such feelings at some point in their lives.

According to Dr. Abbi, imposter syndrome refers to a persistent belief that one's achievements are undeserved despite clear evidence of success or competence. The term was first described in 1978 by psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes. Experts say people experiencing imposter syndrome often:

Attribute success to luck

Fear being "exposed" as inadequate

Struggle to internalise praise

Constantly compare themselves to others

Although not officially classified as a psychiatric disorder, the condition is closely linked to anxiety, perfectionism, and burnout.

Also read: How Men Can Beat The Burnout With These 6 Simple Tips

Why Even Successful People Experience It

Mental health professionals say imposter syndrome does not discriminate based on achievements. Dr. Samant Darshi, Consultant Psychiatrist at Psymate Healthcare, explains that highly capable individuals may still feel internally insecure despite strong external validation. As per him, it often affects:

Students

Corporate professionals

Athletes

Artists

High achievers in competitive fields

Experts say people may outwardly perform exceptionally while privately feeling they are "not good enough."

Common Signs People Often Ignore

According to psychologists, symptoms are frequently normalised and therefore overlooked. Common signs may include:

Excessive overpreparation Fear of failure Constant self-criticism Inability to accept compliments Procrastination due to performance anxiety Feeling guilty while resting Comparing achievements with peers

Some individuals may avoid new opportunities altogether because of fear that they may fail publicly.

How Is It Different From Normal Self-Doubt?

Doctors say self-doubt and imposter syndrome are related but not identical. Self-doubt is usually temporary and situation-based. It may improve with reassurance, experience, or feedback. Imposter syndrome, however, tends to persist even after repeated success. Experts say people with imposter syndrome continue feeling fraudulent despite evidence proving their competence.

Why It Can Affect Mental Health

Chronic feelings of inadequacy can place long-term stress on mental wellbeing. Experts warn imposter syndrome may increase the risk of:

Anxiety

Burnout

Emotional exhaustion

Sleep problems

Low self-esteem

Chronic stress

Perfectionism associated with the condition may also make people push themselves excessively without feeling satisfied.

Can Therapy Help?

"The treatment strategy is centered around developing self-awareness and building confidence. One of the most common methods applied for this purpose is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). Through CBT, people can learn to identify and counteract their negative thoughts. Counseling, support groups, and mentorship programs may also assist in fostering positive self-perceptions. Managing stress via mindfulness, keeping a journal, and living a healthy lifestyle is effective," says Dr Darshi. "Positive feedback and open discussions of self-doubt in organizations and learning institutions can be helpful. Imposter syndrome sufferers, when supported appropriately and through adequate reflection, are usually capable of coping with this condition," Dr Darshi adds. Other helpful strategies may include:

Counselling

Mentorship

Journaling

Mindfulness practices

Stress management

Support groups

Doctors also emphasise the importance of separating self-worth from performance alone.

Also read: 5 Health Hacks For Instant Calm And Anxiety Relief

Why Open Conversations Matter

Mental health experts say public discussions by influential personalities like Virat Kohli may help reduce stigma surrounding emotional struggles. Open conversations can encourage people to:

Seek help earlier

Recognise unhealthy perfectionism

Talk honestly about stress and pressure

Understand that success does not eliminate vulnerability

Virat Kohli's remarks about imposter syndrome have brought attention to a psychological struggle experienced by many high-achieving individuals despite visible success. Experts say recognising persistent self-doubt, perfectionism, and emotional exhaustion early may help people seek healthier coping strategies and protect long-term mental wellbeing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.