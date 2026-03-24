World Tuberculosis Day 2026: Union Health Minister JP Nadda To Preside Over National Event

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is set to commemorate World TB Day 2026 with a national-level event to be held on March 24 at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The event will be presided over by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, according to an official release. The event aims to highlight India's accelerated progress towards the elimination of Tuberculosis (TB), in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a TB-Mukt Bharat. It will serve as a platform to showcase key achievements, innovative strategies, and strengthened community engagement under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP).

On this occasion, the Union Health Minister will flag off the focused and intensified "TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan - 100 Days Campaign", along with the launch of the TB Mukt Bharat App and the TB Mukt Urban Ward Initiative. These initiatives are aimed at accelerating case detection, improving treatment adherence, and strengthening last-mile delivery of TB services, particularly in high-burden areas, the release stated.

These efforts resonate strongly with the theme of World TB Day 2026 -- "Yes! We Can End TB!", and reflect India's renewed commitment to intensifying the fight against TB. More importantly, they echo the vision and call for action of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently emphasized the nation's resolve to achieve a TB-Mukt Bharat, affirming that "Yes, we can end TB."

As per the release, the national programme will be attended by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel; Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brajesh Pathak; the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; along with senior officials from the Union and State Governments, public health experts, development partners, healthcare professionals, and community representatives.

The observance of World TB Day 2026 underscores India's resolve to accelerate efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals related to TB elimination ahead of global targets. The event will reaffirm the nation's commitment to intensifying multi-sectoral collaboration and adopting evidence-based strategies to eliminate TB as a public health problem.

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