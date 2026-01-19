Union Budget 2026-27: Indian Health Leaders Urge Government To Boost Public Spending

The healthcare industry leaders and experts on Monday urged the government to significantly scale up public spending on healthcare in the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27. The Association of Healthcare Providers - India (AHPI) noted that public health expenditure continues to remain well below the National Health Policy target of 2.5 per cent of GDP, and lags behind benchmarks seen in comparable developing economies. AHPI highlighted that India's healthcare system is facing mounting pressure from a dual disease burden -- communicable and non-communicable conditions -- alongside rising demand for specialty, preventive, and long-term care services.

The association stressed that Budget 2026-27 should prioritise strengthening healthcare delivery in rural, semi-urban, and underserved regions to advance the goal of universal health coverage.

“To secure a healthier future for India, it is imperative to invest in robust health systems today. We urge the government to substantially enhance healthcare funding in Budget 2026-27, laying the foundation for world-class and inclusive care for every citizen. Expanding infrastructure, strengthening the workforce, and enabling equitable access to quality services, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, are critical to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the nation,” said Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Director General, AHPI.

“India's healthcare demands are evolving faster than our current systems can support. The upcoming budget must accelerate investments in technology-driven care, quality assurance, and hospital capacity-building,” added Dr. Sunil K Khetarpal, Deputy Director General, AHPI.

Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, stated that the Union Budget 2026 presents a key opportunity to reinforce India's leadership in innovation, manufacturing, and global healthcare access.

"Increase government healthcare spending towards the National Health Policy 2017 target of 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2026–27 to strengthen the overall healthcare ecosystem," he said.

The expert also recommended strengthening R&D and innovation incentives, supporting manufacturing competitiveness by rationalising the GST structure and reintroducing concessional tax regimes for new facilities; and simplifying compliance and regulatory framework.

Ameera Shah, President, NATHEALTH, called for boosting comprehensive, holistic care, which is prevention-led, viable, and resilient healthcare systems.

"The Union Budget 2026-27 presents a timely opportunity to strengthen healthcare as national infrastructure through long-term affordable financing, create an NCD resilience fund by earmarking a portion of the health cess and universal CSR obligations".

Shah also urged expanding access to quality diagnostics through a national network of NABL/ISO-accredited reference laboratories.

