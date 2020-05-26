Understanding The Symptoms Of High Blood Pressure: Early Signs You Must Watch Out For

High Blood Pressure: You can effectively control your blood pressure numbers with a healthy diet

The most dangerous thing about hypertension is that people don't know that they have it, which is why it is important to look out for the signs. But before that, you must know a few facts about hypertension. High blood pressure or hypertension is a common condition that has affected 1.3 billion people worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). If left untreated, it can significantly increase the risk of developing heart disease. However, early detection might help treat the condition better before it deteriorates. Dr. Bimal Chhajer who is a cardiologist explains some alarming symptoms of high blood pressure that you should know.

High blood pressure: Alarming signs and symptoms you need to know

1. Severe headache

There can be several possible reasons behind a headache including work pressure, wrong posture, unhealthy diet and much more. However, high blood pressure can also lead to a severe headache.

Frequent severe headaches can be a sign of high blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Fatigue

If you are always tired, your blood pressure numbers might be the reason behind it. Fatigue describes the feeling of tiredness and lack of energy. It can also affect your day to day activities.

3. Chest pain

Pain in the chest can be a symptom of something severe like heart disease or sometimes even digestive issues. Chest pain can be a sign of uncontrolled blood pressure.

4. Difficulty in breathing

Even though the difficulty in breathing could be due to many underlying issues, people with high blood pressure may also experience breathing difficulties.

5. Irregular heartbeat

Many also experience a change in their heartbeat due to hypertension. Racing heartbeat is a common sign of high blood pressure.

Irregular heartbeat is a severe symptom which should not be ignored

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Change in vision

Untreated high blood pressure may also affect your eyesight. It can even lead to eye disease. This happens when uncontrolled blood pressure affects the blood vessels in the retina. Change in vision is also a sign of high blood pressure.

7. Nose bleeds

Nose bleed is a rare symptom of high blood pressure. It usually happens when blood pressure numbers are severely high.

A word of advice: Most of those suffering from high blood pressure don't know about it. However, it can be controlled at its initial stage by noticing the signs and symptoms. These symptoms are visible when blood pressure is too high and left uncontrolled. Seek medical help immediately if you experience these symptoms to safeguard your heart and other organs.

Dr. Bimal Chhajer, Cardiologist, Director Science of art and Living (SAAOL)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.