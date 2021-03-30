Unable To Fall Asleep? Try These 5 Expert-Recommended Foods And Drinks For Better Sleep

Drinking chamomile tea can help you ensure better sleep

Highlights Inadequate sleep can affect your heart health

A healthy sleep schedule can help you ensure optimal health

Eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly to sleep better

Adequate sleep is an important factor that ensures optimal health. Sleep affects your physical as well as mental health. Improper sleep can increase the risk of several diseases, affect your immune system, increase fatigue and much more. You might experience sleeplessness due to several reasons. Simple changes in your diet and lifestyle can help you ensure better sleep. Adding certain foods to your diet can help your body relax and get better sleep. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to share a list of foods and drink you should be consuming to fight sleeplessness. Keep reading to find out more.

Foods and drinks to ensure better sleep

The nutritionist says, "Inability to fall asleep is one of the common problems faced by many during the pandemic. Many have asked about natural stress busters and sleep enhancers. Some foods and drinks can really help you control the stress, help you relax and feel less jittery."

1. Banana

It is one of the common fruits available almost throughout the day. It is rich in magnesium and potassium. According to Batra, you should try eating one banana daily for better sleep. Being a good source of potassium, banana can also help you control blood pressure numbers.

Bananas are loaded with potassium that can help you lower blood pressure numbers

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Soaked almonds

Almond is one of the healthiest nuts. It is popularly known to boost your heart health. Starting your day with 6-7 soaked almonds is a healthy way to start your day. You can also enjoy almonds as an evening snack.

Also read: Rub Ghee On The Soles Of Your Feet For Better Sleep And Other Surprising Benefits- Kareena's Nutritionist Explains

3. Roasted pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are loaded with fibre, carbs, protein, iron, magnesium and several other essential nutrients. These seeds are high in antioxidants and can help boost overall heart health. It is also diabetes-friendly. You can pair pumpkin seeds with fruit and eat them as evening snack.

Also read: Can't Sleep Well? These Wonderful Nutrients Will Definitely Help

4. Chamomile tea

Many love drinking teas in the morning or in the evening. Chamomile tea it is one of the teas that you can have before bed. It will leave a relaxing effect on your body and promote better sleep.

5. Foods rich in tryptophan

"Also, try to include foods that are rich in tryptophan like yogurt, steel-cut oats, cashews, almond and milk during the day to help you sleep better at night," Batra adds.

Also read: 5 Reasons Why Sleeping Well Is Important For You; Tips To Improve Sleep Quality

A healthy lifestyle with regular exercise can also help you ensure a good night's sleep.

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based nutritionist)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.