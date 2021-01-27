Rub Ghee On The Soles Of Your Feet For Better Sleep And Other Surprising Benefits- Kareena's Nutritionist Explains

Ghee benefits: Regular intake of ghee can help in assimilation of vitamins a, d, e and k

We are experiencing one of the coldest winters in recent times. If the chilly weather has increased the amount of aches and pains you experience, then you have landed just at the right place. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to Instagram and Facebook to talk about the benefits of ghee in winter, and how this liquid gold can help you with concerns like aches and joint pains in winter. As part of the latest guideline of the 12-week fitness project, Diwekar points out how ghee is not a panchamrit (as it is popularly called) for nothing.

Benefits of rubbing ghee on the soles of your feet

In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan's nutritionist mentions how adding ghee to your daily meals can help with better digestion and assimilation of nutrients. But its not just this. An interesting application of ghee can help you with concerns like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and disturbed sleep.

Here's what you need to do

Take a little bit of ghee in your palms, and apply it to the soles of your feet, says Diwekar, while adding that it helps in excretion.

She gives a step-by-step guide to this:

Take a small container and add ghee to it. Keep this container on your bedside.

Every night before bed time, take a drop of it on your little finger and massage it on your feet.

Rub the sole of your palm with the sole of your foot. Do it till the time your foot feels warm.

Repeat the same on the other food and have a restful sleep.

Simple, isn't it? Well, healthy lifestyle changes that offer holistic health benefits ought to be simple and easy-to-follow.

Explaining how it helps, Diwekar says that as per oral traditions, application of ghee allows vata to settle, reduce gas and bloating. "This in turn, reduces acidity and improves sleep quality," she says.

Sleeping well is important for several reasons, and proper digestion is one of them. "Sleep and excretion, all of digestion, in fact, is linked," says the Mumbai-based nutritionist. Poor digestion also leads to poor assimilation of nutrients from food, which can increase the risk of Vitamin D and Vitamin B12 deficiency.

The benefits of sleeping well extend to faster and better fat loss as well. It can improve mood and help you have a glowing skin too.

Including ghee in your diet can help you have a glowing skin

What's more... this application of ghee, which will take nothing more than two minutes, can offer several health benefits. And, if you don't have access to good-quality or organic ghee, you can apply coconut oil or kokum butter, as Diwekar recommends.

Here are the people who will benefit by rubbing ghee on their feet every night:

1. People who experience snoring problems.

2. Those who get disturbed sleep or fail to sleep deep at night.

3. People who experience indigestion problems frequently, and fart or burp way too often.

4. People with IBS and chronic constipation-those who need fibre or laxatives daily for a regular bowel movement.

5. People who consume antacids daily.

