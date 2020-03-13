World Sleep Day 2020: 5 Reasons Why Sleeping Well Is Important For You; Tips To Improve Sleep Quality

World Sleep Day: Sleeping inadequately can lead to poor health outcomes

World Sleep Day is observed on March 13. This day is meant to raise awareness about the importance of healthy sleep and why sleeping well is important for one and all. Prevention and management of sleep disorders is also an important part of World Sleep Day. The day is created and organised by World Sleep Society, and is internationally recognised. It brings together health professionals, patients and researchers to together recognise sleep and the impact it can have on our overall health.

According to lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho, "Sleep is everything. It is natural to our cells and life. No amount of drugs, caffeine or technology can ever replace what natural sleep and rest can do for our body and mind. We must sleep to heal the mind and body."

World Sleep Day: All the reasons why sleep is important for you

1. Not sleeping well for even one day can put you in sleep debt

According to Coutinho, if you don't get good quality sleep for even one day can put you at sleep debt. No amount of sleeping during the day can suffice for quality sleep at night. Being in sleep debt can make you feel tired, fatigued and irritable all day.

2. Sleeping well is important to perform well

Know that on days you are unable to get good sleep, you fail to feel fresh and energetic the next day and this directly reflects on your work performance.

Sleeping well is important for performing well at work

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Sleep is essential for healing and rejuvenation

Coutinho says that the a lot of healing and recovery takes place when you're sleeping. You overburden your body by skipping sleep or not sleeping well. Sleep gives some resting time to your brain, so that it is able to function effectively the next day. Similarly, it lays down your memory, facilitates rejuvenation of cells and also helps in preparing your body mental and physical work the next day. Without these functions, your body will fail to perform effectively and it may also put you at risk of diseases.

4. Not sleeping well may lead to unnecessary weight gain

Every time that you don't get good sleep, your body will look for energy sources the next day. It automatically increases your cravings and makes you hog on sugary, junk and comfort food and sugar-loaded energy drinks. Together, this may contribute to unnecessary weight gain.

5. Inadequate sleep can lead to sleep disorders and stress

Inadequate sleep can lead to poor health outcomes. It can lead to weight gain and other mental health problems like stress, anxiety and depression. Serious sleep disorders could also be linked to hypertension, irregular heartbeat, weak immunity, and increase in stress hormone levels.

Inadequate sleep can make you feel stressed

Photo Credit: iStock

World Sleep Day: Tips to improve your sleep quality

Create a comfortable and cosy atmosphere in your bedroom. It should be sleep-friendly.

Your bed must only be for sleeping, and no other activity. All work commitments and even browsing social media should not be done on your bed.

Ensure that you have no screen time an hour before bed time. Increased screen time can affect your sleep quality.

Avoid eating heavy meals right before your sleep. Make sure that there is a gap of at least two hours between dinner and bed time.

Do not take caffeine late in the day.

Avoid long daytime naps to sleep well at night.

Ensure a fixed bedtime routine for a sound sleep. Wake up and sleep at the same time every day. This will help in syncing your sleep cycle with your circadian rhythm.

Exercise regularly. It can help you sleep well at night. Do not exercise too late at night as it can cause sleep disturbance.

If these tips do not help in improving your sleep, consult a doctor. This World Sleep Day, understand that sleeping well is an important part of your overall health and well-being. Without good sleep, you will not be able to perform well in most walks of life.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

