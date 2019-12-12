Chronic Stress: They Many Ways Stress Harms You And 7 Tips That Will Actually Help In Beating It

Highlights Stress tips: Pray with faith and belief

If you feel stressed, then you're not alone. Nearly everyone is stressed and it is normal. But, being overstressed or chronically stressed is not, and is probably the worst thing that you can do to your health. To a certain extent, being stressed challenges you to stay alert and motivated. It also prepares you for an upcoming mis-happening. It is excessive stress or chronic stress that needs to be paid immediate attention. Research has shown that stress can worsen symptoms or bring on new ones. Upset stomach, headache, high blood pressure, chest pain, low sex drive, depression and panic attacks are results of being chronically stressed.

Chronic stress and anxiety: know how they can harm you

In one of his recent posts on Instagram, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho writes that stress and anxiety may be the reason why people get more acidity, migraines, constipation, gut issues, IBS, weight gain, diabetes, cancer, osteoporosis, acne, fatigue and hair fall.

"All of these conditions has connections with chronic stress and anxiety," says Luke.

He goes on to write that treatment of these conditions is necessary, but equally important is addressing the root cause of these diseases, which may be stress. "We need more healing than treatment alone. Treatment misses out on the root cause and that's why we have so much chronic illness around us. There is no money in being healthy or dead. All the money is in being chronically ill. Listen to your body when it whispers or expresses the symptom to you and address the root causes," writes Luke in his post.

Too much stress can make you chronically ill

How to beat chronic stress and anxiety?

Now that it has been established that being chronically stress can put you at risk of so many diseases, what is it that you can do to reduce stress, despite your current situation? Firstly, you need to come to terms with the fact there are stressful situations in your life which you cannot control at the current moment. And this does not mean that you need to go on and on ruining your present for a future outcome which may or may not happen.

Here are some tips by Luke that can help you reduce stress and anxiety:

1. Meditate: Meditation is a powerful tool when it comes to beating stress. Meditate for 10 to 15 minutes when you wake up, and again before going to bed. Try to channel your thoughts towards one thought and it will help you feel less stressed over time.

Meditation is considered to be an effective stress management strategy

2. Prayer with faith and belief: Inculcate the belief that everything will be fine soon, and no accident or disaster is end of the world. Pray with faith and belief for the re-assurance that the best is yet to come.

3. Follow your passion: Do what you love. Do not give in to pressures of the society. Follow your passion. It is the one simple and powerful to feel pleasure, fulfilment and happiness in life.

4. Keep the right company: Stay away from negativity and people with negative thoughts. Set your limits with such people and try to not take them seriously. Having a positive outlook in life and being with people with an optimistic approach can help in reducing stress and anxiety.

5. Stay away from fads: Do not give in to popular fads and trends. What works for everyone else might not necessarily work for you. Whether it is how you perform or behave at work or how you deal with your life problems, have faith in yourself and be confident enough to go ahead with it without any doubts.

6. Spend time in nature: Build a connection with the things you lost connection with because of being too busy or living the millennial life. A simple act like walking in the park, walking barefoot on grass, spending time on the side of a lake or a river are ways how nature can help in beating stress.

7. Healthy diet and lifestyle: Believe it or not, living a healthy lifestyle can do a lot in terms of reducing your overall stress and anxiety. Eat healthy, home-cooked food most of the times and exercise regularly. Give up on alcohol and smoking and your stress levels will automatically come down.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

