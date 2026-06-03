Uganda has confirmed six new cases of Ebola, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the ongoing outbreak to 15, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. According to the ministry's latest Ebola update, the six new cases were identified among contacts of previously confirmed patients. The ministry said 12 Ebola patients are currently admitted to treatment facilities, while two patients have been discharged after recovery, Xinhua news agency reported. The East African country declared the latest Ebola outbreak in May after confirming two imported cases of Ebola Virus Disease, including one fatality.

Health authorities are currently monitoring 668 contacts linked to confirmed cases as part of efforts to contain the spread of the disease, according to the update.

Charles Olaro, director general of health services at the Ministry of Health, on Monday urged those with Ebola-like symptoms to report to health facilities early, saying that there are higher chances of survival.

Authorities have intensified contact tracing, surveillance, and public awareness campaigns to curb further transmission.

Meanwhile, India dispatched the second tranche of medical assistance to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), comprising protective gear, diagnostic and monitoring equipment, medicines, and nutritional supplements aimed at strengthening the continent's response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

India is also confident that this 43-tonne consignment will further strengthen public health preparedness and bolster Ebola response capacities across Africa

"India has dispatched the second tranche of medical assistance to Africa CDC, comprising protective gear, diagnostic and monitoring equipment, medicines, and supplements. Confident that this 43 tons consignment will further strengthen public health preparedness and bolster Ebola response capacities across Africa," External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, wrote on X.

Earlier, on May 24, India dispatched the first tranche of urgent medical supplies and protective kits to the Africa CDC.

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