Top 9 Foods Rich In Calcium And Vitamin D For Stronger Bones

A common risk factor of ageing is weaker bones and joint strength. Calcium and Vitamin D are the two main components of healthy bones. While calcium supports your bones and teeth structure, Vitamin D works towards improving calcium absorption and growth of bones. These nutrients are not just important in your early life, but are also extremely crucial as you age. People with osteoporosis or arthritis can benefit greatly by increasing their calcium and Vitamin D intake. The recommended intake of calcium in adults above the age of 50 is 1200 mgs 400 to 600 international units (IU) of Vitamin D in a day.

In this article, we talk about food sources of calcium and Vitamin D which you must include in your diet for stronger bones:

1. Sardine

Sardine is a variety of fish is which has surprisingly high levels of calcium as well as Vitamin D. You can include them in your daily diet and also add them in your pastas and salads.

Sardines are good source of Vitamin D and calcium

2. Salmon

Salmon is mostly popular for their omega-3 fatty acid content. But you will be surprised to know they are a great source of Vitamin D. Salmon can be included in your diet for a healthy heart and strong bones.

3. Tuna

Tuna is a fatty fish which is a great source of Vitamin D. It can make up for 39% of your daily recommended intake of the sunshine vitamin.

4. Yogurt

While most people get their recommended intake of Vitamin D, there are certain foods too which can make up for your daily Vitamin D requirement. These foods include yogurt, which can make up for your daily intake of calcium and Vitamin D.

Dairy products like cheese, milk and yogurt are good sources of calcium

5. Cheese

Cheese is another dairy product which is an excellent source of calcium. Cheese also contains small amounts of Vitamin D. However, make sure you don't go overboard with cheese consumption as it can contribute to unnecessary weight gain.

6. Eggs

Eggs are super healthy! They provide the body with various essential nutrients. They can also be included in your diet for Vitamin D intake. They contain 6% of your daily Vitamin D requirement. The amount is surely less, but eggs are easily available and are also delicious. Also, don't forget to eat the yolk as that's where Vitamin D is.

7. Spinach

Those not fond of dairy can resort to spinach for their intake of calcium. One cup of cooked spinach contains as much as 25% of your daily recommended intake of calcium. Also, spinach is a leafy green veggie which is rich in iron, Vitamin A and fibre. But during monsoon, it might not be great to consume leafy green veggie. Read here to know why.

Spinach is rich in calcium, zinc and iron

8. Milk

Milk is an excellent source of calcium. This is the main reason why milk consumption is essential right from childhood till your old age.

9. Orange juice

Freshly squeezed orange juice can provide you with Vitamin D and calcium. Moreover, ascorbic acid in orange juice can also facilitate calcium absorption.

Include these foods in your diet today for stronger and healthier bones.

