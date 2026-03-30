This Unique Diet Slows Brain Ageing By More Than 2 Years: Study

While eating healthy is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight and overall health, it also supports your brain health and prevents cognitive decline as you age. Foods rich in essential nutrients support the brain by reducing inflammation, enhancing blood flow to the brain, building the cell membrane, and improving mood. A recent study published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry examined how eating habits affect the physical structure of the brain over a long period. The researchers specifically analysed how sticking to the MIND diet helps protect the brain from the natural shrinkage.

The MIND diet, which is essentially a hybrid of the Mediterranean diet and the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet, is known to boost brain health by combining nutrient-dense foods that reduce oxidative stress, inflammation, and amyloid plaque buildup. Researchers tracked the eating habits and brain MRI scans of over 1,600 middle-aged and older adults for about 12 years.

They discovered that the people whose eating habits most closely resembled the MIND diet had structurally healthier brains. In fact, sticking closely to these dietary principles was linked to brain changes equivalent to slowing down brain ageing by 2.5 years.

Major findings:

Preservation of grey matter

The most significant benefit was that MIND diet followers lost much less grey matter over time. Grey matter is the tissue in your brain responsible for processing information, memory, learning, and decision-making. Normally, this shrinks as you age.

Reduced brain atrophy

The brain has fluid-filled spaces called ventricles. As brain tissue dies and shrinks over time, these empty spaces get larger. The researchers found that people on the MIND diet had much slower ventricular enlargement. This structural preservation was equal to about 1 year of delayed brain ageing.

The biological mechanism

The researchers suggest that the antioxidant-rich foods and lean proteins championed by the diet help reduce oxidative stress and neuronal damage. Conversely, avoiding the fast, fried foods high in trans fats helps prevent the inflammation and vascular damage that accelerate cognitive decline.

Some unexpected findings

There are a few interesting caveats the study highlighted:

The MIND diet technically recommends limiting cheese. However, the study data surprisingly showed that higher cheese intake actually seemed to slow declines in brain health.

In another unexpected twist, higher consumption of whole-grain foods was associated with a faster decline in grey matter in this specific participant group.

This is an observational study, meaning it proves a strong link but cannot definitively prove that the diet caused the slower ageing. It also didn't account for other major lifestyle factors that impact brain health, such as genetics or sleep quality.

In simple terms, food physically shapes your brain. Eating a diet rich in antioxidants and healthy proteins (like berries and fish) while avoiding unhealthy fats (like fried foods) can physically slow down brain ageing. The MIND diet is an effective way to support long-term brain health and potentially delay memory loss or neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

How to begin with the MIND diet

Here are some practical tips for beginners:

1. Understand the basics

The MIND diet combines elements from the Mediterranean and DASH diets. It focuses on foods that promote brain health and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

2. Focus on key food groups:

Green leafy vegetables: Aim for at least 6 servings per week.

Aim for at least 6 servings per week. Other vegetables: Try to include a variety of colourful vegetables, targeting 1 serving daily.

Try to include a variety of colourful vegetables, targeting 1 serving daily. Berries: Aim for 2 or more servings each week, especially blueberries and strawberries.

Aim for 2 or more servings each week, especially blueberries and strawberries. Nuts: Include a handful of nuts each day. Walnuts are particularly good for brain health.

Include a handful of nuts each day. Walnuts are particularly good for brain health. Whole grains: Choose whole grains like oats, brown rice, and whole-grain bread. Aim for 3 servings per day.

Choose whole grains like oats, brown rice, and whole-grain bread. Aim for 3 servings per day. Fish: Aim for fish at least once a week, with salmon being a good option.

Aim for fish at least once a week, with salmon being a good option. Beans: Incorporate beans into your meals several times a week.

Incorporate beans into your meals several times a week. Olive oil: Use olive oil as your primary cooking oil.

3. Limit unhealthy foods:

Reduce intake of foods high in saturated/trans fats to protect brain health. Limit consumption of butter, cheese, red meat, fried food, fast food and sweets and pastries.

4. Stay hydrated:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day and consider green tea as a healthy beverage choice.

5. Snack wisely:

Choose nuts, fruits, or yogurt instead of chips or cookies for healthier snacking options.

In summary, a diet rich in nutrient-dense foods, antioxidants, healthy fats, and fibre not only supports cognitive functions but also helps to mitigate the effects of ageing on the brain.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.