The MIND diet promotes increasing intake of plant-based proteins

The MIND diet has recently emerged as a popular diet that accounts for the physical as well as the mental health of the dieter. The MIND diet stands for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay. As the name suggests it is an amalgamation of the Mediterranean and DASH food diets. However, along with this, it also focuses on the impact of protein intake on the brain.

What is a MIND diet?

MIND diet encourages a plant-based diet that is also high in protein. The purpose is to eliminate the consumption of meats that are full of preservatives, added sugar, and saturated fats. The MIND diet promotes high-protein vegetarian and vegan options. Making this diet ideal for plant-based dieters who wish to reduce weight. However, it may also include some unsaturated meats for people that wish to follow a non-vegetarian diet.

How does the MIND diet work?

The goal of following a MIND diet is to add 10 food groups you can eat and avoid 5 food groups that might be unhealthy for you. Increasing intake of plant-based foods rich in various nutrients socially protein. Here are some common food groups you are encouraged to eat during the MIND diet:

Legumes

Legumes such as lentils, beans, chickpeas, etc. are a great source of protein for plant-based dieters. They are also safe from all the saturated fats and preservatives that are common in packed meats.

Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables also known as green leafy vegetables are another great food group to add to your diet if you wish to avoid meats as a way to increase your protein intake.

Nuts

Nuts are not only high in proteins and various nutrients, but they are also high in healthy fats. These fats help the body better absorb other nutrients. Your body may be deprived of these fats if you follow a plant-based diet due to a lack of dairy products and fatty meats.

Seeds

Seeds are also emerging as a nutrient-packed food group. They are also a great source of healthy fats and can be added as a garnish to various dishes.

Whole grains

Whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, etc. are a great source of fibre as well as protein. Both of which are encouraged in the MIND diet.

Poultry

Poultry is a protein-packed fruit group that promotes better health for our body and boosts brain functions. Ensure you opt for less processed poultry foods.

Seafood

Seafood similar to poultry is a great source of protein and other nutrients. However, make sure you opt for fresh and unsaturated options.

Can the MIND diet actually help you lose weight?

The MIND diet is a great way to lose weight. As discussed previously, the goal of this diet is to eliminate foods that are high in preservatives, saturated foods, sugar, sodium, etc. This diet poses no unrealistic restrictions on your diet which makes it an ideal long-term diet regime. As this diet reduces the consumption of highly processed foods, it may even promote longevity.

In conclusion, diets that provide an array of food groups to eat from and have a less-restrictive diet plan, pose a great lifestyle and diet change. This diet promotes weight loss, better brain functioning, and quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.