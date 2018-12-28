This New Year Follow These Simple Diet And Nutrition Tips For A Healthier And Happier 2019

These diet and nutrition tips are a must for a healthier 2019!

It's that time of the year when we all start thinking about our New Year Resolutions. It is an exciting time of the year with new promises and fresh starts. This New Year you should focus to work towards a healthier life. A healthier life can have a significant impact on your life. In today's world where we all are occupied with busy schedules, one often tends to ignore their health and well-being. But it is very important that one maintains a healthy lifestyle as it can help ward off several diseases and make you healthier day by day. This year sit down and set some goals for a healthy life.

Have a look at some of the diet and nutrition tips for a healthy life:

1. Limit sugar intake:

For a healthier life, you must limit the intake of refined sugar. Excessive amounts of sugar can lead to weight gain, high blood sugar levels and other health problems. Therefore, you should limit the intake of baked stuff, candies, sweets, chocolates and ice-creams. These foods do not provide any nutritional value and can have negative effect on your health.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Fiber-rich diet:

Fiber is extremely important for your health. Fiber helps in smooth digestion and helps in getting rid of digestive issues like constipation, bloating and irritable bowel syndrome. In addition, fiber also helps in shedding those extra kilos. It helps you keep full for longer and controls your appetite. Include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet.

3. Limit processed and junk food:

Although processed and packaged foods are super-convenient and easy to prepare. But these foods are loaded with harmful chemicals and preservatives. Frozen foods can lead to diabetes as starch is used as a preservative to keep the food fresh. Also, frozen food is high in fat which can increase your calorie intake. Frozen foods are even associated with the risk of cancer. Once in a while these foods can be enjoyed but the consumption of these foods on a regular basis can be detrimental for your health.

4. Protein-rich diet:

The wonder nutrient proteins are a must for a healthier life. Proteins are extremely important for your overall health and well-being. They help in tissue repair and gaining muscle strength. Moreover, proteins can reduce hunger and boost metabolism. Thus, for a healthy weight loss you must include sufficient proteins in your diet. Include protein-rich foods in your diet like eggs, yoghurt, chicken, nuts and some dairy products.

5. Do not skip breakfast:

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day. A healthy breakfast can give a kick-start to your metabolism, helps you burn calories throughout the day, keep you energetic all day long and help in better concentration at work. Some healthy breakfast options include protein smoothie, fruit salad, whole eggs, vegetable sandwich and oatmeal.

6. Adequate water:

A very simple nutrition tip! Drinking plenty of water all day long can boost your metabolism and helps the body break down food properly. Water detoxifies and helps flush out the toxins and get rid of waste primarily through sweat and urine. Headaches and migraines are often caused by dehydration. Sipping water all day long can prove to be beneficial for your overall health.

Photo Credit: iStock

