Here's What People Searched The Most Relating To Heath In 2018

Most of you will be aware of the fact that Googling about diseases or health conditions will most likely end up making you anxious about what is it that you are suffering from. Nonetheless, people do Google about their symptoms and diseases regularly. According to CNN, the search engine giant released its annual list of most Goggled health-related queries based on data collected between January and mid-December of 2018. Popular things Googled this year were queries about the flu, ALS, endometriosis, keto diet and much more.

Last year, the list of top health-related queries on Google included what causes hiccups, how to stop snoring, what is lupus and how long does flu lasts. For the year 2016, the list included queries related to Zika virus, cupping and traumatic brain injuries.

Keep reading to know everything about the top most searched health-related queries on Google:

1. Keto Diet

It is for the second consecutive year that people have continued to want to know about this low-carb, high-fat and high-protein diet which can help in achieving quick weight loss. The diet makes the body enter a state of ketosis - a process in which liver converts fat into ketones. The body uses ketones for energy instead of glucose. This process allows the body to burn more fat and lose weight. However, the weight lost by following keto diet comes back in no time. The diet can increase cravings and is difficult to be sustained in the long run. Know more about keto diet here.

2. ALS disease

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a condition which the late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking was suffering from. ALS is referred to a group of neurological diseases which involve nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement like walking, talking and chewing. The disease is progressive in nature, which means that its symptoms get worse over time.

3. Endometriosis

Many celebrities attempted to openly speak about endometriosis, a disease in which the tissues that normally line the uterus grow on the outside of the organ. Lena Dunham, Halsey and Gabrielle Union have talked specifically about endometriosis and how it affected their fertility.

4. For how long does weed stay in urine?

A lot of studies have been conducted this year regarding marijuana and its effects on the human body. The way weed can affect your brain and body varies from person to person. According to healthline, weed stays in your urine from 1 to 30 days after its use, depending on how much and how often you smoke it. People who smoke daily can have it up to 3 months after its use.

5. For how long does the flu last?

Following numerous deaths in 2017 from the flu, this ended up being one of the most Googled health queries in 2018. People have been wanting to know for how long does the flu last and what are the repercussions of it. When it comes to treatment of the flu, the time of its diagnosis, its severity and the person's health play an important role. Under usual circumstances, the flu can last one to two weeks, while its symptoms can stay for one more week.

6. How long is the flu contagious?

People have also been curious to know if the flu is contagious or not. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention mentions that the flu is most contagious in the first 3 to 4 days after it begins. And, since the symptoms appear 2 days after the virus has entered your body, it is possible that you infect someone before you know you have it.

7. When does implantation bleeding occur?

This is common query among pregnant women or those who are trying to get pregnant. MayoClinic says that implantation bleeding occurs 10 to 14 days after conception and is one of the early signs of pregnancy. If you notice any light bleeding while trying to conceive, don't worry. Visit your doctor to confirm your pregnancy in this case.

8. Why am I always tired?

Well, despite getting enough sleep, many people feel tired throughout the day. Poor diet, sedentary lifestyle, lack of exercise and vitamin deficiency are a few of the many reasons why you feel tired all the time.

9. What does a heartburn feel like?

Heartburn is a condition which occurs when stomach acid flows back into oesophagus. It results in an uncomfortable burning feeling in your chest, which can move up to your neck and throat. Heartburn is also the reason for bitter taste in your mouth and throat. If you experience frequent heartburns, do consult your doctor.

10. What causes high blood pressure?

High blood pressure is a condition which can increase risks of heart disease. Overweight and obese people are prone to risks of high blood pressure. It is important to check your blood pressure regularly as high blood pressure causes no symptoms. Exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight and take a diet which is low in sodium in order to prevent high blood pressure.

