The Top 10 Popular Diets Of 2018

Fad diets are a trend these days and extremely popular for losing weight. The primary goal of these diets is quick weight loss and several other health benefits. These diets involve eliminating certain foods that contain some essential nutrients. Some fad diets even cut the entire food groups. For instance, fad diets may include foods that are fat-free, low in carbohydrates or high in protein. Some fad diets even focus on a particular food, such as meat, grapefruit or cabbage. Some diets allow you to eliminate certain foods at particular times of the day. Other diets allow you to eat certain foods, as long as you eat them in combination with certain other foods. Some of the common fad diets which people follow if they are on a weight loss program are ketogenic diet, low-carb diet, vegan diet, plant-based diet, Mediterranean diet, Atkins diet, paleo diet and many more.

According to nutrionist Monisha, a Delhi-based Nutritionist, "These diets are meant to give a shock to your body by making it follow a pattern that's very different from the usual pattern. Thus if used it should be used for a short duration only!"

Let us have a look at the 10 popular diets of 2018:

1. Raw food diet:

The raw food diet, which is also called raw foodism or raw veganism, mostly focuses on raw and unprocessed foods. These foods should not undergo processing, not be refined, pasteurized, or treated with pesticides. Instead, the diet allows several other alternative preparation methods, such as juicing, blending, dehydrating, soaking and sprouting. So basically, this diet includes lots and lots of fresh fruits and vegetables.

2. Ketogenic diet:

The most common fad diet, keto diet is a low-carb, high in fats and moderate in protein diet. This diet helps in getting your body to a process of ketosis. Ketosis is a state where your body has no sugar fuel to burn so it burns fat instead, thus helps in quick weight loss. Some of the healthy fats to include in the diet are avocado, starchy vegetables, chicken, Greek yogurt, full-fat milk and many more. Delhi based nutritionist goes on to say, Keto diet is the new FAD Diet that everyone wants to follow. Even though the diet helps in tremendous weight loss, not meant for everyone. A high fat diet uses ketosis to fuel your body for energy. Ketones are a by product of fat metabolism and excess of ketones in the body have harmful effects. It can cause dizziness, flu and fever. The diet eliminates fiber which is essential for the body. Fiber helps to prevent cancer of the colon, cardiovascular diseases and keeps you full. Thus the diet needs to be followed with utmost caution.

3. Plant-based diet:

As the name suggests, plant-based diet focuses on foods primarily from plants. This includes not only fruits and vegetables, but also healthy nuts and seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans.

4. Mediterranean diet:

The Mediterranean diet apart from weight loss is most famous for its benefit to heart health, decreasing the risk of heart disease and lowers the cholesterol level. The diet also reduces the risk of certain cancers, like breast cancer, as well as some mental conditions like Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

5. Atkins diet:

Atkins again is one of the most famous diets. As a general thumb rule it is a low-carb diet which helps in burning fat instead of the fuel provided by carbs.

6. Noom diet:

The Noom app is a fitness and weight-loss app that guides the users through the mental challenge of losing weight as well as the physical challenge. The app not only tells you about what you should eat, what you should avoid and how much you should exercise, but it also gives proper information and the reason behind these healthy practices. The primary goal of the diet is to inculcate healthy eating habits.

7. Dubrow diet:

This diet sticks to time-restricted fasting which means you eat only during a certain time of the day and fast during rest of the time. The diet also focuses on how long you should fast and what you should eat.

8. Carnivore diet:

The carnivore includes only meat. No carbs, no fruit or vegetables. As it focuses on one food group it can lead to nutritional deficiencies. A diet devoid of certain nutrients can be harmful for your overall health.

9. Fast diet:

Intermittent fasting is another die plan that was trending this year. The idea behind this diet is to cycle between periods of regular eating and fasting, during which you eliminate all the calories or do not consume any food at all. Some people fast for a few hours, while some may fast for a longer time, even a day. The benefits of this fasting might just go beyond weight loss. It helps in better metabolism and stable blood sugar levels. The Delhi based nutritionist further talks about "intermittent fasting in which we have a window of 8 hours to eat and a fast of 24 hours. The benefits of the diet are that it helps in weight loss, insulin resistance and in inflammation. However the diet does not specify what needs to be eaten. If you consume a well balanced diet that is rich protein in vitamins and minerals this diet could be beneficial for you. However an excess of junk, fat and processed food will show its side effects on your overall health. The main drawback of this is that it can cause excessive acidity who are already prone to it."

10: Paleo diet:

Another popular diet of the year is Paleo diet. The paleo diet includes only whole foods and avoids all the processed foods. As it avoids all the processed foods, it is extremely beneficial for shedding those extra kilos.

(Monisha Ashokan is a clinical nutritionist at Nourish Me, Delhi)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.