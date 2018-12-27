Top 10 Proteins For Quick Weight Loss! Try These To Achieve The Best Version Of You In 2019

Healthy 2019: Healthy lifestyle includes healthy eating habits and maintaining a healthy weight.

Goodbye 2018! And goodbye unhealthy habits! Let us grace the New Year with some healthy habits and lifestyle which will benefit us in the long run. When we talk of a healthy lifestyle the first thing that comes to our mind is healthy eating habits and maintaining a a healthy weight. A healthy protein-rich and fiber-rich diet and regular physical exercise play an important role while losing weight. High-protein and high-fiber diets can help decrease hunger, increase the feelings of fullness and boost metabolic rate. They also protect the muscles makes them effective for losing weight and improving body composition. Further, proteins protect against bone and muscle loss, help in tissue repair during aging and improve wound healing. This makes it important for us to include proteins in our weight loss program.

The best proteins for better health and quick weight loss:

1. Eggs:

Whole eggs are considered as perfect protein.That is because an egg contains all the essential amino acids, or building blocks of protein, that the human body is unable to produce by itself. Eggs are packed with other nutrients as well. They can be a part of your healthy weight loss or weight maintenance diet.

2. Chicken:

Chicken breast also contain significant amount of proteins and are popular among bodybuilders and those who want to lose weight. Chicken is high in protein and low in calorie contents. This means you can eat good amount of chicken without worrying about the calorie intake.

3. Yoghurt:

Foods from the milk family are also rich sources of protein. Not only dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt are excellent sources of protein, but they also contain valuable mineral calcium. Therefore, milk products help keep the bones and teeth strong and help prevent osteoporosis.

4. Cheese:

Cheese that are high in protein are parmesan, romano, non-fat cheddar, gruyere, low-fat Swiss, low-fat Monterey, and many more. Parmesan cheese has the highest protein content of all all cheeses. Apart from protein cheese is even rich in healthy fats. A slice of cheese as an evening snack is a healthy option.

5. Fish:

Fish and seafood are good sources of protein and are low in fat. Some fatty fish like salmon, trout and cod are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. This helps in maintaining a healthy heart and a sharp brain which can reduce joint stiffness and inflammation.

6. Quinoa:

One of the pseudo grain, quinoa is a complete protein, containing all the nine essential amino acids. Quinoa is considered a whole grain and perfect for people who do not eat animal products. You can even add healthy vegetables to make it a complete protein-rich meal.

7. Almonds:

Healthy nuts like almonds contain lots of healthy fats, fiber, protein, magnesium and vitamin E. A handful of nuts are a great option to add protein to your diet. You can roast them or even add it into your protein smoothies.

8. Pumpkin seeds:

Pumpkin seeds are one of the best, nutritious seeds you could eat. They are incredibly high in iron and magnesium, and good amount of protein. These seeds are rich in proteins and can be added to your salads, soups or smoothies.

9. Oatmeal:

The nutrient composition of oats is well-balanced. They are a good source of carbs and fiber, and good quality proteins. Also, they are a perfect option for healthy breakfast and evening snacks. Add yoghurt to your oatmeal for a complete meal.

10. Legumes:

Legumes like lentils, beans and chickpeas are good quality sources of protein. They can help you feel full and curb your hunger pangs. Also, if eaten with brown rice they make a complete nourishing protein-rich meal.

