These 5 Symptoms Grabbed Maximum Attention On The Internet In 2018

Morning sickness was commonly searched on the internet in 2018

Highlights Stressed was highly searched on internet in 2018 Morning sickness and congestion was also included in the list Cancer was a commonly used keyword in India in 2018

Seeking help from Dr Google is probably something you all are aware of. After all, who would like to go to a real doctor for a routine headache or stomach ache, indigestion or body pain. When it comes to less urgent health problems like these, most people tend to search the cause of these symptoms on the internet. The Medicare Health Plans conducted a study using Google trends to find out which were the most searched symptoms on the internet. Read below to know the most common health concerns of people in 2018.

Most searched health symptoms on the internet in 2018

1. Stress

This has been a highly searched term on the internet, especially in the States, reports brit.co. Stress can be extremely bad for your health. It can lead to mental health concerns like anxiety and depression. Stress is bad for your digestive health, increase your blood pressure, cause hormonal imbalance and may weaken your immune system. You can take less stress by changing your attitude towards stressful situations. Here are other effective ways of managing your stress.

2. Morning sickness

Morning sickness occurs during pregnancy when a person feels tired and nauseous. It results in vomiting as well. According to Medical News Today, morning sickness affects 80% of all pregnant females. Symptoms of morning sickness are in fact the first signs of pregnancy. It was one of the most commonly searched symptom in 2018. Morning sickness is usually a sign of healthy pregnancy. It can occur at any time of the day or night. Morning sickness can be treated with ginger and taking proper rest. Ginger can help in easing the nausea.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Congestion

Rising levels of air pollution is one of the many reasons why congestion was searched so frequently on the internet in 2018. It results in blockage in nose and throat, and causes cough, cold and infection. Here are some home remedies that can help in reducing congestion.

4. Sweaty palms

Excessively sweaty palms or having sweaty palms irrespective of the weather can be because of an underlying health condition. Sweating in excess is known as hyperhidrosis, a condition in which the sweat glands are always activated. The condition can be annoying but not necessarily harmful. applying baby powder on your skin before heading out can help in dealing with the condition. You must also keep tissues with you at all times. Alcohol-based sanitisers can also help.

5. Cancer

One of the top keywords searched this year was cancer. No wonder the condition is common here, with some of the top celebrities revealing that they are suffering from it. The list includes Sonali Bendre Behl, Irrfan Khan, Tahira Kashyap (Ayushmann Khurrana's wife) and Nafisa Ali most recently. Read here to know everything about different kinds of cancers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.