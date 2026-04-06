The "Smarter" Way to Eat: Nutritionist-Approved Kitchen Secrets To Make Your Food More Nutritious

Eating healthy and getting the most out of every meal is something many of us strive for, but it often feels like a challenge in our busy daily lives. Fortunately, making meals more nutritious can be simpler than it seems. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal suggests some easy kitchen hacks that can transform everyday dishes into healthier versions without compromising on taste or convenience.

In a post shared on Instagram, she explains how these tricks helped one of her clients get all the nutrients she needed. "Because here's the truth. A food can be healthy, but there's always a smarter way to eat it! And once you understand that, your everyday meals start working for you, not just filling you. This carousel is all about those tiny upgrades that make a big difference," Nagpal writes in the caption.

Kitchen Hacks That Can Make Your Food More Nutritious

1. Steam beetroot

Steaming is one of the best methods to cook beetroot as it preserves water-soluble nutrients, such as Vitamin C and B vitamins, that are otherwise lost in boiling water. Steamed beetroot is "gentler on the gut and improves nutrient absorption," the nutritionist mentions.

2. Add lemon juice after cooking

Adding lemon juice to meals after cooking boosts nutrition by increasing iron absorption and preserving delicate Vitamin C that high heat can destroy. It also helps reduce salt consumption and brightens up vegetables.

3. Add black pepper at the end

This is a highly effective way to maximise your vegetables' nutritional benefits. The technique preserves the delicate oils that contain the active compound piperine, which supports nutrient absorption and digestion.

4. Cut the garlic and let it sit for a minute

"Air exposure activates alliinase, which lowers LDL, flushes toxins and reduces blood pressure," Palak Nagpal adds. Cooking immediately deactivates this enzyme and reduces its nutritional value. Letting it rest also maximises garlic's antioxidant and antibacterial benefits.

5. Lightly steam spinach

While raw spinach is nutritious, lightly cooking it breaks down cell walls, allowing the body to absorb more iron, calcium and magnesium. According to the nutritionist, this technique reduces oxalates, lowers the risk of kidney stones and is easier on the gut.

6. Cook tomatoes in healthy fat

This kitchen hack increases the bioavailability of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant responsible for the red colour in tomatoes that helps protect against cancer and cardiovascular disease. While raw tomatoes are high in Vitamin C, heating them breaks down cellular walls and converts lycopene into a form that the human body can absorb more easily.

Small changes in the kitchen can make a big difference. These hacks show how effortless healthy eating can be.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.