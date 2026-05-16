The Hidden Signs Of Dengue: Why Gastrointestinal Symptoms Should Not Be Ignored

Dengue is commonly identified through symptoms such as high fever, severe body ache, headache, pain behind the eyes, and weakness. However, doctors are increasingly observing that many patients are now reaching hospitals with stomach related complaints even before these classic symptoms fully develop. Nausea, abdominal bloating, stomach pain, vomiting, and reduced appetite are emerging as early signs of dengue infection in a growing number of cases.

This shift is becoming clinically important because these symptoms are often mistaken for acidity, indigestion, food poisoning, stomach infection, or seasonal viral illness. Such confusion can delay testing and treatment at a stage where early medical monitoring can prevent complications.

India continues to remain vulnerable to dengue outbreaks during and after the monsoon season. According to government surveillance data, urban regions with dense populations, water stagnation, and prolonged humidity continue to report a high burden of mosquito borne infections every year. Health experts also point towards changing weather patterns, irregular rainfall, and rising temperatures as factors contributing to longer mosquito breeding cycles.

Doctors say gastrointestinal involvement in dengue is far more common than previously recognised. The dengue virus does not only affect blood cells and cause fever. It can also affect organs such as the liver, stomach, intestines, and gall bladder. In several patients, digestive symptoms may appear before high fever becomes prominent.

Common gastrointestinal symptoms seen in dengue include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Bloating

Abdominal discomfort

Loss of appetite

Difficulty tolerating oral fluids

Upper abdominal tenderness

Patients may initially ignore these symptoms or manage them at home with over-the-counter medication. However, doctors warn that persistent stomach related complaints during dengue season should not be overlooked, particularly when accompanied by weakness, fatigue, body ache, or even mild fever.

Abdominal pain in dengue is considered medically significant because it can sometimes indicate progression towards severe dengue. The pain is usually felt in the upper abdomen or around the stomach region and may increase as the illness progresses. Persistent pain can suggest plasma leakage, where fluid begins leaking from blood vessels into surrounding tissues. This process can reduce effective blood circulation and place stress on vital organs.

If plasma leakage becomes severe, patients may develop fluid accumulation in the abdomen or chest cavity, breathing difficulty, sudden weakness, low blood pressure, and shock. In severe dengue, delayed recognition of warning signs can become life threatening.

Repeated vomiting is another symptom that requires careful attention. Patients who are unable to retain fluids may rapidly become dehydrated. Loss of fluids and electrolytes can worsen weakness, reduce urine output, and affect kidney function. Elderly individuals, children, pregnant women, and people with existing health conditions often require closer monitoring in such situations.

The liver is among the organs most commonly affected during dengue infection. Doctors explain that the virus can cause inflammation in liver tissue either directly or through an exaggerated immune response triggered by the infection. This condition may lead to elevated liver enzymes, abdominal pain, nausea, and severe fatigue.

In most mild and moderate cases, liver involvement improves once the infection settles. However, in severe dengue, liver injury can occasionally progress towards liver failure. Individuals who already have fatty liver disease, chronic liver disease, diabetes, obesity, or alcohol related liver conditions may face greater risk of complications during dengue infection.

Several clinical observations and hospital studies from India and Southeast Asia have reported gastrointestinal symptoms in a significant proportion of dengue patients. Nausea and vomiting are now among the commonly documented complaints after fever and body pain. Doctors believe this changing symptom pattern highlights the need for wider public awareness regarding non classic presentations of dengue.

Certain warning signs should not be ignored under any circumstances. Doctors advise immediate medical evaluation if patients develop:

Severe or continuous abdominal pain

Vomiting three or more times in a day

Inability to tolerate fluids

Bleeding from gums or nose

Black coloured stools

Reduced urination

Sudden dizziness or fainting

Extreme weakness

Breathlessness or chest discomfort

These symptoms may indicate severe dengue and require urgent monitoring, blood investigations, and supportive treatment.

Doctors also stress that dengue management should not focus only on platelet counts. While platelet monitoring remains important, other clinical factors such as hydration status, pulse rate, blood pressure, liver function, urine output, and signs of plasma leakage are equally important in assessing disease severity.

Another issue doctors continue to encounter is inappropriate self medication during fever. Many patients consume painkillers such as Ibuprofen, Diclofenac, or Aspirin without medical advice. These medicines can increase the risk of bleeding in dengue patients and may worsen stomach irritation or gastrointestinal bleeding. Some medicines can also affect kidney function in dehydrated individuals.

Paracetamol is generally considered safer for fever management in suspected dengue cases, though dosage must remain within medically recommended limits, especially in patients with liver involvement.

Hydration remains one of the most important aspects of dengue care. Oral fluids such as water, soups, coconut water, and oral rehydration solutions are commonly advised in mild illness. However, patients with repeated vomiting, low blood pressure, severe dehydration, or signs of plasma leakage may require hospital admission and intravenous fluids.

Public awareness campaigns around dengue have traditionally focused on fever and mosquito prevention. Doctors now believe equal attention must also be given to gastrointestinal symptoms because many patients continue to dismiss them as minor stomach problems.

Preventive measures continue to remain essential during the dengue season. Health experts recommend:

Preventing water stagnation in and around homes

Covering water storage containers

Cleaning coolers and drains regularly

Using mosquito repellents

Wearing full sleeve clothing outdoors

Seeking early medical attention if symptoms persist

Doctors say dengue does not always begin in the same way for every patient. In some individuals, the stomach may provide the earliest warning signs before fever and body pain become prominent. Timely recognition of these symptoms, appropriate medical evaluation, and careful monitoring can reduce complications and improve patient outcomes significantly.

(By Dr. Arpit Jain, Internal Medicine, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram)

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