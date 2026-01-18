Temporary Vs Long-Term Skincare Results: A Dermatologist Breaks It Down

Skincare often comes with big promises. Brighter skin, fewer lines, instant glow. But many people notice the same thing after a while. The skin looks good only when the product is in use. The moment you stop, things slowly go back to how they were. This can feel frustrating and confusing, especially when you have invested time, money, and hope into a routine. But this is not always a scam or a failure. Sometimes, it is simply how skincare works. Dermatologist Gurveen Waraich has addressed this exact concern in a video she shared on Instagram. She explains why some skincare products show long-term results, while others work only as long as you keep using them.

Dr Waraich makes it clear that this idea of “temporary results” is actually normal. She explains it with a simple comparison. “You have to keep breathing to stay alive, keep working out to stay fit.” Skincare works in a similar way. Many benefits need regular support.

The dermatologist then breaks down skincare into two broad categories:

Products That Work At A Deeper Level

These are products that make biological or structural changes in the skin. They work on things like collagen production and cell turnover. Because they change how the skin behaves from within, their effects can last even after you stop using them.

Examples she mentioned include retinoids, which help with collagen remodelling, and vitamin C, to some extent. These products slowly train the skin to function better.

Products That Offer Surface-Level Support

The second category includes products that hydrate, protect, or provide antioxidant support. These products make the skin look and feel better, but they do not change the skin's structure.

Dr Waraich points out examples like snail mucin, hyaluronic acid and sunscreen. These work beautifully while you are using them. But once you stop, the effects fade because the skin is no longer getting that support.

This is why consistency matters so much in skincare. Not every product is meant to permanently “fix” the skin. Some are there to maintain, protect and support it daily. As Dr Waraich clearly summed it up, “Consistency is the mantra.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.