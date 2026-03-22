Tanning Too Fast? Dermatologist Reveals Why Indians Tan More Than Others And How To Protect Your Skin

Ever wondered why your skin seems to tan within minutes of stepping out in the sun? In India, tanning is one of the most common skin concerns. From daily commutes to sun exposure, many people notice their skin getting darker quickly. What is the reason behind it? Dermatologist Gurveen Waraich explains in her latest Instagram post.

She writes, "Indians typically have Fitzpatrick skin types III–V. That means - Higher melanin quantity, more eumelanin (dark brown pigment) and bigger, more dispersed melanosomes." This skin type gives you better natural UV protection but faster visible tanning. At the same time, India's strong sun, high UV index, heat, and pollution further accelerate this process, making tanning almost unavoidable without proper protection.

Why does tanning happen?

Skin tans as a protective response to ultraviolet radiation from the sun. When UV hits your body, it triggers melanocytes to produce more melanin, which darkens the skin to shield against further DNA damage. This melanin acts as a natural barrier to absorb UV light.

UVA rays are the real culprit when it comes to skin damage. Unlike UVB rays, UVA penetrates deep into the dermis, causing instant and persistent tanning. The worst part is that it's present throughout the day. While UVB rays are known to cause burns, UVA rays are the ones that lead to tanning and premature ageing.

Why do Indians tan more noticeably?

Indians tend to tan more noticeably due to their skin's characteristics. With more baseline melanin, there's more pigment available to oxidise. Melanin activity in Indian skin is more reactive and the skin prioritises protection, resulting in a quick pigment response.

This makes sense from an evolutionary perspective - regions with high UV exposure led to skin adaptations that protect DNA, so the skin responds quickly to protect itself.

How to prevent tanning?

Sunscreen with SPF isn't enough - it only protects against UVB rays, which cause burns. PA rating is what matters for UVA protection. For Indian skin, look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least PA+++ or PA++++. An SPF 50 with low PA won't prevent tanning.

Even after all this, you can't prevent tanning completely. UVA rays are everywhere, even indoors, and your skin's melanin response is a natural protection mechanism. Sunscreen can reduce, but not eliminate, tanning. However, you can use high PA++++ sunscreen and reapply often for less damage. Add physical barriers like hats and shades and avoid going outside during peak UV hours, usually between 10 am and 4 pm. That'll help minimise tanning.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.