Singapore's "Ageless" Model Chuando Tan Turns 60, Internet In Disbelief: "He Is A Vampire"

Singaporean fashion photographer and model Chuando Tan, known for his "ageless looks," officially turned 60 on March 3. He marked the milestone with a viral Instagram post featuring him with 60 balloons, prompting a fresh wave of shock and disbelief from fans who claim he still looks decades younger. Tan shared a reflective message on Instagram, describing time as "the only real wealth" and expressing a wish for "peace on earth." The post garnered over 1.5 million likes, with users joking that he must be a "vampire" or that he has the "face of a 35-year-old."

The photographer, with a remarkably youthful appearance, has led many to speculate that he has somehow managed to defy the aging process.

"Today, on my 60th birthday, I am reminded that time is the only real wealth. Each sunrise arrives as an inheritance, not a guarantee. I am grateful to stand on this Earth still. The wiser path now is simple: return daily to nature and sunlight, and align myself with what endures," he wrote in the caption to the post.

“I know he's a vampire but I can't just prove it,” one fan commented, while another wrote, "The most handsome grandpa."

A third added, "60 and looking 35! Truly remarkable."

A fourth added, "SIXTY?!!" Sir are we talking In human years or elf years? Tells us honestly…Don't worry we'll keep your elven identity a secret."

The celebrity photographer first gained viral fame in 2017 because of his remarkably youthful appearance. Tan, who has worked with celebrities like Janet Jackson, Rita Ora, and Shu Qi, attributes his youthful appearance to a combination of good genes and a healthy lifestyle, according to SCMP.

Daily Lifestyle

Tan has consistently attributed his appearance to long-term discipline rather than "miracle" treatments.

He previously shared his morning routine with CNA Lifestyle, revealing a breakfast of protein shakes or oatmeal with eggs, honey, and avocado. Lunch and dinner typically consist of steamed or grilled chicken or fish with broth and rice. Tan emphasises the importance of burning the calories you consume, highlighting a balanced approach to diet and exercise.

"The activities that you do during the day should be equal to the calories that you burn during that day – as simple as that. And the amount of food that you consume during the day is equal to the calories that you put in your body." he said.

He also prioritises a strict sleep schedule (in bed by 11 PM) and maintains a positive, stress-free mindset, which he believes is crucial for healthy aging. He avoids alcohol, smoking, coffee, and sugary drinks. For exercise, he maintains a consistent routine of strength training, cardio, and swimming 3 - 5 times a week.

Despite the viral fame, Tan admitted in recent interviews that he physically feels the effects of aging, such as losing steam and having to push himself harder to maintain vitality.