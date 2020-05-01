Suffering From Hypertension? Follow These Steps To Maintain Healthy Blood Pressure Numbers

Highlights High blood pressure can be controlled with a healthy diet

Add more potassium to your diet

Reduce your salt intake for healthy blood pressure numbers

Hypertension or high blood pressure can be effectively controlled with diet and lifestyle modifications. If diagnosed with hypertension you should make necessary modifications immediately. When left untreated high blood pressure can put you at a higher risk of several diseases. High blood pressure is quite common these days. It can be a result of poor diet, unhealthy lifestyle, stress and much more. But it is more harmful than you think. If your blood pressure numbers are too high you may experience symptoms like difficulty in breathing, nose bleeds, headache, irregular heartbeat, chest pain or fatigue. After being diagnosed with hypertension, here are some modifications you need to follow.

High blood pressure: Diet and lifestyle changes to need to follow

1. Make necessary changes in your diet

Diet plays a major role in maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers. Add more fibre to your diet, limit salt and sugar intake. Avoid intake of processed foods. You should also limit caffeine intake. Do not forget to add potassium to your diet. Potassium leaves a lowering effect on blood pressure. Some potassium-rich foods include banana, spinach, peas, cucumber and others.

High blood pressure: Consume a healthy diet to control blood pressure

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Manage stress

Stress can affect your health in various ways. It can affect your productivity as well as health. High blood pressure can also be a result of stress. Controlling stress can is an effective way to control the risk of heart disease.

Also read: These Teas Can Lower Your Blood Pressure Numbers Naturally

3. Weight management is extremely important

You need to maintain a healthy weight for high blood pressure management. A healthy weight is also essential for your overall health. You can try different strategies to maintain a healthy weight which will also boost your heart health. Drink enough water, consume a healthy and balanced diet, do not consume sugary drinks and exercise regularly. Regular exercise is also extremely necessary for healthy blood pressure numbers.

Hypertension: Maintain a healthy weight to control the risk of several diseases

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Choose wisely

You can unknowingly disturb your blood pressure numbers with some unhealthy habits like sitting for too long, unhealthy snacking, drinking sugary drinks and much more. Stay active throughout the day. Choose healthy fibre rich snacks. These minor changes can help you fight hypertension.

Also read: High Blood Pressure: Top 10 Foods To Lower Your Blood Pressure

If you have been diagnosed with high blood pressure, you should check your blood pressure numbers regularly. It will help you avoid major fluctuations.

Also read: Manage Your High Blood Pressure With Fibre Rich Foods: Know Best Food Sources Of Fibre

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.