Sudden Cardiac Arrests On Rise In Gym-Goers: Cardiologist Suggests Tips

In recent years, there has been growing concern about sudden cardiac arrests (SCA) among gym-goers, especially as more people engage in intense workouts, heavy lifting, and high-intensity interval training. While exercise is generally protective for heart health, cases of SCA are being increasingly reported in younger and middle-aged individuals during or after workouts. This does not necessarily mean gyms directly cause heart problems, but rather that underlying or undetected heart conditions may get triggered by strenuous activity, making early screening and safe exercise practices crucial. In this article, we share what factors increase your risk of SCA as a gym goer and how to prevent it.

Causes behind sudden cardiac arrests in gym-goers

1. Undiagnosed heart conditions

Many gym-goers may have hidden heart problems such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, or congenital heart abnormalities that remain unnoticed until triggered by extreme exertion. These conditions can cause abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias) leading to sudden cardiac arrest during workouts.

2. Excessive strain from intense exercise

Pushing the body beyond its limit, through heavy weightlifting, high-intensity interval training, or prolonged cardio without adequate rest can put extreme stress on the heart. This sudden demand for oxygen and blood flow may overwhelm the heart, particularly if there is any pre-existing weakness or blockage in the arteries.

3. Electrolyte imbalances and dehydration

Sweating heavily during workouts can deplete essential electrolytes like potassium, magnesium, and sodium. These minerals are vital for maintaining a normal heart rhythm. An imbalance, combined with dehydration, can disrupt electrical signals in the heart, increasing the risk of arrhythmias and cardiac arrest.

4. Use of performance enhancers

Some gym-goers turn to supplements, steroids, or stimulants to boost performance and muscle growth. These substances can raise blood pressure, strain the heart muscle, and disturb its rhythm, significantly increasing the chances of sudden cardiac arrest, especially during high exertion.

5. Overexertion in beginners or untrained individuals

People who are new to gyms or have a sedentary background may push themselves too hard without proper progression. Sudden and intense exertion on an unconditioned heart can trigger fatal heart events, particularly if they already have risk factors like obesity, hypertension, or diabetes.

6. Pre-existing lifestyle factors

Smoking, poor diet, uncontrolled diabetes, high cholesterol, and stress also weaken the cardiovascular system. When combined with strenuous exercise, these risk factors amplify the chances of cardiac arrest in gym-goers.

In short, sudden cardiac arrests in gyms are usually not caused by exercise itself, but by hidden vulnerabilities in the heart, unsafe workout practices, or harmful lifestyle habits.

What the cardfiologist says

Dr. Sameer Gupta, Senior Cardiologist, Group Cardiac Cath Lab Director At Metro Hospitals says “Cardiac arrests in gyms, though very uncommon, but with advent of social media and better reporting increasingly being reported, often in young and seemingly healthy individuals."

He continues, "The key to prevention is awareness and balance. Before starting intense workouts, it's important to get a basic heart check-up including blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and, if indicated, an ECG or stress test. For those with a family history of heart disease or risk factors, this becomes even more essential. Once cleared, gym-goers should focus on gradual progression, avoiding the temptation to lift excessively heavy weights or push beyond their capacity suddenly."

He ends by saying, "Warning symptoms like chest pain, breathlessness disproportionate to exertion, palpitations, or dizziness should never be ignored. Lifestyle plays a central role, maintaining a healthy diet, staying hydrated, sleeping well, and avoiding performance-enhancing supplements or steroids reduces risk. Lastly, gyms should be equipped with automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and staff trained in CPR, as timely response can be lifesaving. Prevention is a partnership between the individual, their doctor, and the fitness environment.”

In summary, preventing sudden cardiac arrest in gym-goers comes down to safe training, lifestyle management, medical awareness, and emergency preparedness. Exercise is a powerful tool for heart health, but safety must always come first.

