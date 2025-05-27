Heart: Cut These Daily Foods Out Of Your Diet To Reduce Risk Of Cardiac Arrest

Cardiac arrest is a sudden and severe medical emergency where the heart abruptly stops beating, leading to a halt in blood flow to the brain and other vital organs. Unlike a heart attack, cardiac arrest is typically due to an electrical malfunction in the heart that disrupts its rhythm. This condition can cause a person to lose consciousness within seconds and, if not treated immediately with CPR or a defibrillator, can result in death within minutes. Various factors can increase the risk of cardiac arrest including certain daily food choices that negatively impact heart health over time. Keep reading as we share a list of daily foods you should avoid to reduce risk of CA.

Cut these daily foods out of your diet to reduce risk of cardiac arrest

1. Processed meats

Processed meats are loaded with saturated fats, sodium, and chemical preservatives like nitrates. Regular consumption of these foods contributes to plaque buildup in arteries and increases blood pressure, both major risk factors for heart rhythm disturbances and eventual cardiac arrest. The high salt content also strains the heart by promoting water retention and elevating blood pressure.

2. Sugary beverages

Sugary drinks spike blood glucose levels, leading to insulin resistance and chronic inflammation. Over time, this can lead to diabetes and obesity, two major contributors to heart disease. Moreover, certain energy drinks can trigger abnormal heart rhythms, which can lead directly to cardiac arrest in vulnerable individuals.

3. Trans fat-loaded snacks

Trans fats raise bad cholesterol (LDL) and lower good cholesterol (HDL), dramatically increasing the risk of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries). These artificial fats disrupt heart rhythm and fuel silent inflammation in the body, both of which can set the stage for a fatal cardiac event.

4. Refined carbohydrates

These foods are stripped of fibre and nutrients, causing rapid spikes in blood sugar and insulin. Chronic intake leads to metabolic syndrome, weight gain, and increased triglyceride levels, all of which heighten the likelihood of sudden cardiac problems due to poor vascular health.

5. Excessive salt

Too much sodium causes high blood pressure, which forces the heart to work harder to pump blood. Over time, this extra workload can damage the heart's electrical system, increasing the chances of arrhythmias that can lead to cardiac arrest.

6. Fried foods

Frying foods in oil especially repeatedly used oil produces harmful compounds that inflame blood vessels and increase cholesterol levels. These foods also contribute to weight gain and clogged arteries, setting the stage for heart malfunction and cardiac arrest.

7. Artificial sweeteners

While marketed as healthier, some artificial sweeteners can disturb gut health and glucose metabolism, potentially leading to metabolic disorders that compromise heart function. They may also indirectly encourage overeating by disrupting hunger signals.

8. Full-fat dairy

High in saturated fats, full-fat dairy can increase cholesterol levels and contribute to arterial plaque formation. This reduces oxygen-rich blood flow to the heart and brain and can lead to arrhythmias, especially in individuals with other risk factors.

Cutting down or eliminating these foods can significantly lower the risk of developing the conditions that pave the way for cardiac arrest. A heart-friendly diet rich in fresh vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and whole grains not only supports healthy blood vessels but also stabilises the heart's rhythm and keeps you protected in the long run.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.