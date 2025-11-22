Uddhav Sena's "High Command" Jab At Congress Amid Maharashtra Opposition Rift

What the Congress feels about an alliance between the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) does not matter at all if they want to join forces, Sena MP leader Sanjay Raut indicated in a post on X today.

The Congress in Maharashtra has been cautious of making any commitment without consulting the party's leadership in Delhi.

Alluding to this, Raut said it is the Congress's personal decision whatever they decide, but the MNS or the Shiv Sena (UBT) won't wait for anyone's permission.

"... Shiv Sena and MNS have already come together; this is the people's will. There is no need for anyone's orders or permission for that. Sharad Pawar and the Left parties are also together on this," Raut said in a post on X.

Sharad Pawar's NCP has indicated it would be better to unite and face the BJP head-on. He made this known at a party meeting in Mumbai where he showed to leaders and workers a clear willingness to contest as a united front against the BJP.

The NCP is close to finalising an alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT). This also indirectly signalled the NCP's acceptance of the MNS if it joined the alliance.

"All natural friends should stay together. All the MVA parties - Samajwadi, communist parties, Ambedkar parties, the workers have said that all these parties should fight together," NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad said.

The Congress has traditionally been opposed to the MNS which it sees as an ideological opposite. But with Uddhav Thackeray keen on contesting the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Mumbai in alliance with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies and cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), efforts are being put into persuading the Congress to come on board.

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is the richest civic agency in the country. The election is scheduled early next year.

The Congress has already announced it would contest solo. This announcement put a question mark on the possibility of the opposition's electoral unity in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT)'s proximity with the MNS had not gone down well with the Congress, which had been maintaining a safe distance from the MNS.

Though the Congress has welcomed the Thackeray cousins' reunion, it has refrained from a political alignment with the MNS.