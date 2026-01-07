"Will Remain In Politics Until I Have People's Blessings": Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, who on Wednesday etched his name in history as the longest serving Chief Minister of Karnataka said he has come so far in politics with the blessings of the people and doesn't know how long he will be active.

While asserting that he will remain in politics until he has the blessings of the people, he also expressed satisfaction about his administration.

In his second term as chief minister, the 77-year-old Congress leader surpassed Devaraj Urs' record as the longest serving CM of the state for 2,792 days.

"One has to have the blessings of people to be in politics. With the blessings of the people I have come so far, I don't know how long I will be there (in politics). I have come so far, and will continue in the future too. Will remain in politics until I have the blessings of the people," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he is satisfied with his administration.

Hitting back at the BJP for claiming that Siddaramaiah's achievements were zero and that he has emptied the state's coffers, he said the opposition party leaders are experts in lying, and they keep doing it.

"Who brought the SCP/TSP (Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan) act? Did they (BJP) do it? Did they provide reservation in promotions? Who gave Anna Bhagya scheme? How can they say I did not do anything? They should ask people what we have done," he added.

Siddaramaiah's unique record as the longest serving CM of the state has come even as the power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculations about a change in chief minister in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation was fueled by the "power-sharing" pact between Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in 2023.

Stating that he has not done politics to break any record, Siddaramaiah had on Tuesday expressed confidence about him completing the full five-year term. He had also maintained that the Congress high command will have to decide on it.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's statement his deputy Shivakumar had wished him "good luck".

Several ministers and Congress leaders considered close to Siddaramaiah have expressed confidence about him completing a full five years term.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)