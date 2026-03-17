Struggling With Summer Heat? Here Is How Drinking Coconut Water And Amla Shots Could Boost Hydration

The summer heatwave runs the risk of dehydration that causes problems with normal bodily functions. To avoid dealing with the dehydration fallout on your body and even brain function, you need to focus on actively supplementing your immunity booster plan. The summer heat causes lethargy and slows down the entire system, so introducing simple ingredients like coconut water and amla powder shots could be a potent way to provide hydration. Even though coconut water and amla powder are commonly consumed for their cooling properties, people can benefit from trying different combinations that can benefit their bodies from the inside out. The effects of dehydration affect every bodily function and can also be visible on your skin as dullness. This is why immunity boosters are important and could be the difference between enhanced productivity and stable energy levels throughout the day, while also supplying the desired dose of hydration for your insides.

Coconut Water: Nature's Hydration Booster

Coconut water is a summer drink that can offer hydration while replenishing electrolytes at the same time. NDTV spoke to Dr. Shabana Parveen, Head of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Artemis Hospitals, who explained the exact reasons why coconut water is a hydration booster. He said that "coconut water is a healthy drink that can help you in many ways, especially when you need to quickly rehydrate and get your electrolytes back in balance.

"Potassium, sodium, magnesium, and calcium are some of the important minerals that help the body keep its fluids in balance, and help muscles and nerves work properly."

Dr. Shabana Parveen explained that "one of the best times to drink coconut water is after working out or doing something active. When you sweat during a workout, your body loses fluids and electrolytes. Coconut water is a healthy and refreshing drink because it quickly rehydrates the body and replaces the minerals that were lost."

According to the Beverage Plant Research, people need to drink coconut water regularly to feel its prolonged health benefits and supplement their electrolyte intake at the same time.

Dr. Parveen also said that, "When it's hot outside, coconut water is also a good drink because it can help you stay hydrated when you sweat a lot. When you drink it, it helps your body cool down and get back the fluids it has lost. It can also help with mild digestive problems like stomach pain or acidity by calming and cooling the stomach.

"Additionally, it is also helpful when you have a mild illness like a fever or diarrhoea that makes you lose fluids quickly. The electrolytes in it help keep you hydrated and full of energy.

In general, coconut water works best when the body needs to quickly rehydrate and get some gentle nutrition in a natural way."

When it comes to coconut water, the high potassium content and low caloric value of the drink help provide the following health benefits:

It actively prevents dehydration, which affects 3 to 4% of the global population, which can be of varying levels depending on geo-locations. It is worse in areas where water access issues, lack of ventilation, and proper regulation of temperature are lacking.

Coconut water can actively support heart health as it provides complete hydration to the entire body, especially when consumed first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

Also Read: Sugarcane vs. Watermelon Juice: Which Is Better For Cooling And Hydration?

Amla Shots: Immunity and Cooling Power

Taking a small and controlled dose of amla powder or extract and mixing it in water can improve the hydration factor while boosting immunity at the same time. According to the research published in the Antioxidants journal, the rich nutritional profile of amla, or Indian gooseberry, boosts the immune system. Specifically the high vitamin C in amla while offering internal cooling properties.

This is why taking amla shots for summer is an essential step to supercharge the slowed immune function caused by direct thermal dysregulation from extreme temperatures.

The Combination Immunity Shot Of Amla And Coconut Water

You can use coconut water as a medium and include an approximate small teaspoon of amla powder to offer immunity-boosting properties. When it comes to beating the extreme temperatures of the summer, internally cooling ingredients are a must to avoid dealing with the side effects of dehydration. And if you are looking for a digestive boost, then adding a small dose of ginger can also prove useful. The active ingredient in ginger, known as gingerol, contains digestive properties, as mentioned in the research published in the Food Bioscience journal.

Nutritional Comparison Of Amla Powder And Coconut Water

If people look at the nutritional composition of amla powder and coconut water, the electrolytes and high dose of antioxidants make their combination very potent and hydrating. But people who have pre-existing medical conditions or allergies due to their hypersensitivity need to consult a nutritionist or dietician to figure out whether they can safely consume the amla and coconut water immunity shot.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), amla powder (per 100 g) contains the following nutrients:

Macronutrients

Energy: 44 kcal

Carbohydrates: 10 to 12 g

Protein: 0.5 to 1 g

Fat: 0.1 g

Dietary Fibre: 4 to 5 g

Micronutrients

Vitamin C: 600 mg (extremely high, immunity booster)

Vitamin A (beta-carotene): 30 to 40 mcg

Calcium: 25 to 30 mg

Phosphorus: 20 mg

Potassium: 200 to 250 mg

Iron: 0.3 to 0.5 mg

Magnesium: 10 to 12 mg

Energy: 19 kcal per 100 ml

Coconut water's nutritional density is as follows:

Carbohydrates: 4.5 g

Protein: 0.2 g

Fat: Negligible (0.1 g) Potassium: 250 mg

Sodium: 105 mg

How They Help During Heatwaves

Coconut water, as a medium, provides electrolyte balance, and amla powder acts as an immunity booster. The Journal of Science and Technology mentions in its research that coconut water and amla powder, when combined, can boost health, as they contain tannins. When coconut water and amla powder are combined, their individual health benefits increase in their absorption rate.

Also Read: Can Drinking Amla-Beet-Carrot Juice On An Empty Stomach Boost Immunity?

Practical Tips For Consumption

The ideal time to consume coconut water for maximum health benefits is on an empty stomach, while for amla shots, it is beside breakfast after eating something, as amla needs an energy source to work its magic.

The exact dose of each of them needs to be determined by a nutritionist or dietician, but knowing if these drinks could interfere with your medications or illness is key to avoiding the side effects.

The traditional Indian summer remedies need a focused approach and constraint while consuming them, and give them time to show visible results.

Coconut water and amla powder mixed in water both complement each other and offer a range of health benefits for summer health. The key is moderation and hygiene while preparing it.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.