Struggling With Evening Cravings? Nutritionist Explains The Reason Why You're Hungry In The Evening

If you are trying to lose weight, evenings can feel like the hardest part of the day. You start strong in the morning, eat balanced meals, and then suddenly, around 5–6 PM, the cravings hit. Most people blame it on lack of willpower, but it is not that simple. Your body is actually wired to feel this way.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal talks about this in an Instagram post. She explains why these cravings show up and how to deal with them without feeling guilty. Her key point is clear: it is your hormones, not your discipline.

As the day goes on, your hunger hormone ghrelin starts rising, while leptin – the hormone that tells you you are full – begins to drop. On top of that, your energy levels dip, and blood sugar can fluctuate. This is when your brain looks for a quick fix, which usually means sugar or carbs.

As Agarwal puts it, “it's not your willpower, it's your hormones that's shifting.”

So what can you do? Instead of trying to ignore cravings or skipping snacks altogether, the nutritionist suggests managing them smartly.

The Smarter Fix: Protein + Fibre Snacks

Nmami Agarwal recommends adding a mix of protein and fibre to your evening snack. This simple combo can make a big difference:

Keeps you full for longer

Helps manage blood sugar spikes

Reduces sudden cravings

Prevents overeating at dinner

So instead of reaching for biscuits or something sugary, you can switch to options like nuts with fruit, yoghurt with seeds, or a light protein-based snack.

The idea is not to cut snacks out completely, but to make better choices that work with your body, not against it.

Small shifts in your routine can help you stay more consistent with your goals. When you understand what your body is doing, it becomes easier to make choices that feel natural – not forced.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.