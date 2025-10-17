How To Protect Your Eyes During Diwali And Amid Heavy Smog Season

The celebration of Diwali brings light and joy. However, the smoke of firecrackers and lamps to the excessive dust, this festive season often leaves people grappling with burning, itching, excessive watering, and redness, sometimes even triggering Dry Eye Syndrome. Therefore, it's crucial to take proactive steps to shield your vision. Additionally, knowing the essential first-aid protocols is key to safeguarding your family's eyes this Diwali.

Common eye-related issues you shouldn't ignore

The debris from firecracker and chemicals pose an acute risk to eye health. Eyes can develop mechanical trauma from the sparks, ash, and fragments from firecrackers, so be sure to safeguard your eyes from this while celebrating.

Here are some possible symptoms of mechanical trauma that you need to watch out for while bursting firecrackers:

Corneal abrasion

Chemical burns

Severe injuries to the surface of the eyes (globe trauma)

The firecrackers not only cause harm to the surface of the eyes but also cause chemical irritation as volatile chemicals in fireworks like barium and copper lead to immediate and acute conjunctivitis. In addition, even if you are a bystander, you may be in danger, as onlookers are often the most common victims of severe injury, as failing to be vigilant can result in life-long injuries.

Especially if you are wearing contact lenses, you need to be aware of particles from firecrackers getting trapped behind the lenses, leading to micro-abrasions and increased chances of developing an eye infection.

Safety tips to follow

Wear protective eyewear like safety goggles or even regular no-number glasses if you don't wear prescription glasses. Also avoid wearing contact lenses.

Maintain a safe distance of at least 5 meters from firecrackers being ignited and their surrounding areas.

Use an N95 OR N99 mask to reduce overall pollutant inhalation, especially when pollution levels are high.

If you experience any irritation, use a cool compress or rinse your eyes gently. Do not rub your eyes as it can worsen irritation and can cause a serious eye infection. In addition, eye drops can help with eye irritation and ease discomfort.

Make sure to wash your hands at frequent intervals to avoid the chemical residue from firecrackers getting transferred to the eyes and causing more irritation.

Use air purifiers at home to keep indoors safe.

First aid and basic medical interventions for eye injuries

If chemical residue or firecracker debris or the smog irritates your eyes, there are certain first aid measures that can help relieve the discomfort. Here are some of these:

If there is minor irritation or burning, then clean the eyes with clean, cool running water or a sterile saline solution.

Use lubricant eye drops as prescribed by an ophthalmologist to flush out the minor irritants.

Using a cold compress by using a cool, damp cloth over closed eyes to reduce inflammation and itching. If there are some serious injuries, seek immediate medical help, like that of an ophthalmologist for proper treatment.

What should you do if there's a critical firecracker injury?

When there is an emergency, probably when the firecracker residue or spark gets into your eye, then seek immediate medical attention.

Here is a list of things that you absolutely must not do if this happens!

Don't rub (critical rule), as doing so may cause further damage.

Do not rinse, especially if there is severe trauma caused by a sharp object or the injury appears severe.

Do not rinse or apply pressure.

Cover the eye with a clean hard shield and seek immediate medical help.

When Should You Consult An Ophthalmologist?

If your eyes are experiencing redness, watering, or pain beyond 48 hours, then seek medical help at the earliest.

In addition, there are warning signs to seek medical intervention, especially when your eyes are experiencing:

a sudden, sharp pain in the eyes

change in their vision

pus or discharge

Remember, clear vision is integral to enjoying the beauty of the Diwali season. By incorporating these precautions into your routine, you can preserve your long-term eye health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

