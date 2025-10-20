Advertisement
Delhi's Air Quality Worsens To 'Very Poor' On Diwali Morning

Delhi recorded an AQI of 335 on Diwali morning after people burst crackers overnight, causing severe noise pollution and blanketing the national capital in smoke.

  • Delhi woke up to toxic air on Diwali morning
  • The capital's overall air quality index worsened to the "very poor" category
  • Two areas -- Anand Vihar and Wazirpur -- recorded severe AQI levels
New Delhi:

Delhi woke up to toxic air on Diwali morning with the air quality index (AQI) worsening to the "very poor" category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an overall AQI of 335 at 8 am after people burst crackers, causing severe noise pollution and blanketing the national capital in smoke.

Out of approximately 38 monitoring stations in Delhi, most recorded AQI levels above 300 ("very poor"), while Anand Vihar (414) and Wazirpur (407) were in the "severe" category.

Two monitoring stations -- Sri Aurobindo Marg (165) and DTU (198) -- were in the "moderate" category.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

The Board's forecast for the coming days indicates a similar trend, with the air quality expected to deteriorate further into the "severe" category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Only Green Crackers Allowed On Diwali

The Supreme Court has permitted the sale and bursting of only green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during Diwali with certain conditions.

The use of green crackers will be confined to specific hours -- 6 am to 7 pm on the day before Diwali and 8 am to 10 pm on the festival day.

There was a blanket ban on the manufacture, sale and use of fireworks before.

Delhi Chief Minister's Request On Diwali

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appealed to the people of Delhi to protect the city from pollution by using only green firecrackers during Diwali.

In a message to the people of Delhi, she encouraged people to celebrate the festival in traditional ways by lighting diyas, making rangoli and sharing sweets.

She said that Diwali, the festival of lights, should be celebrated in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

