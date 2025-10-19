In Pics: Ayodhya Sets Record By Lighting 26 Lakh Diyas Ahead Of Diwali

Diwali saw a record-shattering spectacle once again during Deepotsav festivities on the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya on Sunday.

26.17 lakh diyas were lit at the same place while 2,128 people performed 'aarti' together, setting two new world records.

Representatives from the Guinness World Records verified the count of the diyas using drones and made the announcement, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

The festivities began at 5 pm and continued until 8 pm. This year's celebrations included a grand 'aarti' ceremony, featuring the record 2,128 performers, a light and sound show, and a fireworks display.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted saints and mahants in Ayodhya ahead of the celebrations.

Yogi Adityanath performed the 'aarti' of artistes dressed as Lord Ram, Mata Sita, and Lakshman, and pulled the symbolic chariot, or 'Pushpak Vimaan,' carrying the artistes.

Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya, Rajesh Kumar told ANI, "Our preparations are complete. The entire rehearsal for the procession took place yesterday evening. 33,000 volunteers are engaged in lighting diyas during the festival of lights. They are all present here, preparing the lamps in the small sectors they have been assigned. Police forces and magistrates are already deployed."

"Artistes from five countries have come to perform Ramlila, which will continue at night," said Kumar.

Volunteers from several colleges and universities attempted to break the previous year's record by lighting over 26 lakh diyas.

A total of 26,17,215 diyas illuminated Ram Ki Paidi and 56 ghats. The UP Department of Tourism, the Ayodhya administration, and the Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University jointly received the Guinness award for the largest display of oil lamps.

The tourism department, the district administration and the Saryu Aarti Samiti in Ayodhya jointly received the Guinness award for the largest number of people performing 'aarti' simultaneously.