Dermatologist Shares Effective Routine To Manage Puffy Eyes Naturally

People of all ages worry about under-eye puffiness, which is often brought on by stress, sleep deprivation, dehydration, or unhealthy eating patterns. In a recent social media post, dermatologist Gurveen Waraich Garekar described a simple yet efficient daily regimen to reduce under-eye puffiness that uses natural therapies and lifestyle modifications instead of invasive procedures.

Dr Garekar began by suggesting that cold green tea bags be applied to the eyes for 10 to 15 minutes per day. Caffeine and antioxidants found in green tea help tighten blood vessels and lower inflammation, which results in a noticeable reduction in puffiness. Additionally, the cooling action tightens the sensitive skin around tired eyes.

She then recommended using an under-eye serum with caffeine. Caffeine is a popular element in skincare products that helps reduce puffiness and dark circles, tighten the skin, and enhance microcirculation. When used regularly along with adequate sleep and hydration, these serums can provide long-term benefits.

The dermatologist also highlighted the significance of controlling one's diet, especially when it comes to limiting salt intake. Overconsumption of salt results in water retention, which can cause swelling under the eyes and other areas of the body. Cutting back on salt promotes overall cardiovascular health and prevents puffiness from developing in the first place.

Dr Garekar advised taking magnesium glycinate supplements at night to promote muscular relaxation and enhance the quality of sleep. Magnesium lowers stress, promotes the body's natural sleep cycle, and helps avoid fluid imbalance, all of which can lead to morning puffiness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.